Now you can access all your Google Drive files in offline setting

Google Drive now lets you access all your important files - Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, PDFs, images or the hundreds of other types - even when your internet connection is unavailable.

The ability to mark PDF, image, Microsoft Office and other non-Google files for offline access using Google Drive was launched in beta in 2019 and now the functionality is generally available. When marked 'available offline', you can easily open these files from your browser while travelling or when there's no or poor internet connectivity.

To mark the non-Google files as available offline, simply right click on a file and select "Make available offline."

Chromebook users can also use the Files app to select Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides files to be available when offline, eliminating the need to open Google Drive or Google Docs to select files to make them available offline.

Non-Google files - PDFs, images and Microsoft Office files - will need to be opened using apps installed on your computer via Google Drive Web when offline.

The functionality to access Google Drive files in offline mode is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains while Scheduled Release domains will start receiving them from September 14, 2021. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as Cloud Identity Free, Cloud Identity Premium, G Suite Basic and Business customers. Available on personal accounts as well.