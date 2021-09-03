Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. This build is also available to commercial PCs in the Release Preview Channel.

With Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176, you can hide or unhide system icons - such as Search, Task View, Widgets and Chat - by simply right-clicking on the Taskbar and then selecting "Taskbar settings" to open the Taskbar Settings page.

The latest build fixes some issues including the one causing Bluetooth reliability issues and bugchecks after resume from hibernate or when Bluetooth was turned off as well as the one where there was no ring tone when making an outgoing call from Microsoft Teams.

Below is the complete list of fixes:

[General]

We fixed an issue with paired Bluetooth LE devices that was causing an increase in Bluetooth reliability issues and bugchecks after resume from hibernate or when Bluetooth was turned off.

We mitigated an issue that was resulting in some users hitting in an unexpected error when trying to take pictures with certain USB cameras.

When setting up Windows Hello in OOBE, we've added a new link to learn more about Windows Hello.

[Chat from Microsoft Teams]

Arabic and Hebrew languages will now allow changing Teams Settings.

We fixed the issue where if you were making an outgoing call, there was no ring tone, but the user interface would show that the call is getting connected.

[Microsoft Store]

The following issues were fixed in the most recent Store updates:

We fixed the issue where the install button might not be functional in limited scenarios.

We also fixed an issue where ratings and reviews were not available for some apps.

The Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 also includes tons of known issues.

It is worth mentioning that the organizations enrolled in the Windows Insider Program for Business can access commercial previews for Windows 11 and the Windows 10, version 21H2 via all standard channels, including Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), Azure Marketplace, and the Windows Insider Program ISO download page.

Update: According to Microsoft, Windows Insiders in both the Dev and Beta Channels began reporting that Start and Taskbar were unresponsive and Settings and other areas of the OS wouldn't load, adding that it has cancelled the deployment after discovering an issue with a server-side deployment that went out to Insiders.