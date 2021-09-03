Workspace admins can now easily move My Drive folders to shared drives

Google has launched a new beta for Workspace admins and delegated admins that makes it easier for them to move folders from My Drive to shared drives.

At present, when admins move folders from My Drives, the existing folder IDs change, existing links to these folders can break, and impacts on shared drive limits are unclear. However, with this new beta, folder IDs will not change and moves that can potentially exceed any shared drive limits will be rejected.

"Shared drives are a powerful way to empower teams and organizations to store, access, and collaborate on files. With this beta, admins and delegated admins will notice significant improvements when moving folders from My Drive to shared drives. We hope this streamlined process will allow admins to confidently migrate folders from My Drive to shared drives by providing them with more context on the changes they're making," Google wrote in the Workspace Updates blog post.

Google said that it will introduce end-user support for moving My Drive folders to shared drives in the coming months.

The feature will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Business customers and not to Google Workspace Business Starter and G Suite Basic customers, as well as users with personal Google Accounts.

Google will begin accepting domains into the beta program in the coming weeks. Eligible Google Workspace customers can express interest in the Beta program by filling the signup form.