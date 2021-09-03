Left Menu

Apple to take more time to roll out child safety features after criticism

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:53 IST
Apple to take more time to roll out child safety features after criticism

Apple Inc said on Friday it would take more time to collect inputs and make improvements before releasing child safety features, a month after it said it would implement a system to check iPhones for images of child sexual abuse.

More than 90 policy and rights groups around the world told Apple last month it should abandon plans for scanning children’s messages for nudity and the phones of adults for images of child sex abuse. Critics of the plan have said that the feature could be exploited by repressive governments looking to find other material for censorship or arrests.

"Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers and others, we have decided to take additional time over the coming months to collect input and make improvements before releasing these critically important child safety features," the company said in a statement on Friday.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021