Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2021 02:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 02:27 IST
Science News Roundup: New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID; Don't look now: How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain and more
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating a deviation in the descent of the flight of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane that carried British billionaire Richard Branson to the edge of space https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/virgin-galactics-branson-ready-space-launch-aboard-rocket-plane-2021-07-11 on July 11.

New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. 'Long COVID' tied to higher kidney risks

Don't look now: How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

It has long been known that making eye contact with a robot can be an unsettling experience. Scientists even have a name for the queasy feeling: the "uncanny valley". Now, thanks to researchers in Italy, we also know it's more than just a feeling.

China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions

China has developed a prototype miniature helicopter for surveillance work on future Mars missions, according to its space science agency, following the historic landing of a robotic rover on the Red Planet a few months ago. The prototype is similar in appearance to the robotic helicopter Ingenuity, developed by NASA for its Perseverance mission this year, according to a photograph posted on the website of China's National Space Science Center on Wednesday.

