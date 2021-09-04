Left Menu

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition rolling out to Mi 11X units in India

The MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, the improved version of Xiaomi's MIUI 12.5 custom Android skin, is said to reduce the overall CPU usage by 15% and average power consumption by 8%. It was initially released in China and is now expanding to markets outside of China.

As promised, Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition to the Mi 11X units in India (Via tipster Ankit on Twitter). The update comes with UI version 12.5.3.0.RKHINXM and weighs 410MB in size.

Below is the complete changelog for the Xiaomi Mi 11X MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update:

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced

  • Swift performance. More life between charges
  • Focused algorithms: Our new algorithms will dynamically allocate system resources based on specific scenes, ensuring experience on all models.
  • Atomized memory: Ultra-fine memory management mechanism will make RAM usage more efficient.
  • Liquid storage: New sensitive storage mechanisms will keep your system vibrant and responsive as time goes by.

Lock screen

  • Fix: Using Face Unlock and Fingerprint Unlock simultaneously led to crashes in some cases
  • Fix: Lock screen notifications disappeared after an ended call

Status bar, Notification shade

  • Fix: Cleaner animations weren't displayed correctly

Xiaomi Mi 11X: Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11X comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset is armoured with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset along with Adreno 650 GPU and X55 modem for lightning-fast 5G connectivity.

For photography and video shooting, you get a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera for selfies.

Lastly, the Mi 11X is backed by a 4520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication. The phone is offered with 6GB/8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

