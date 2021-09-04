Realme Pocket / Cobble Bluetooth Speaker launching on September 9
The Realme portable speakers will launch alongside the Realme 8S 5G powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, Realme Pad and Realme 8i on September 9.
Realme is all set to launch a new range of powerful and portable speakers in India. The Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker and the Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker will arrive on September 9th, at 12:30 PM, the company confirmed on Saturday.
Here are the key features of the Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker:
- 5W Dynamic Bass Boost Driver - for a deeper and richer bass
- IPX5 water-resistant
- Stereo Pairing - allows you to pair up to two speakers
- 3 Equalizer Presets - Dynamic, Bass and Bright
- Super-low latency of 88ms with Gaming Mode on
- Battery- 1500mAh with USB Type-C port
- Total playback - 9 hours
- Colours - Metal Black and Electric Blue
Here are the key features of the Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker:
- Lightweight - 113g
- IPX5 water-resistant
- 3W Dynamic Bass Boost Driver
- Stereo Pairing and three Equalizer Presets
- Total Playback - 6 hours
- Connectivity - Bluetooth v5.0; USB Type-C port
- Colours - Desert White and Classic Black
