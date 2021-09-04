Left Menu

Realme Pocket / Cobble Bluetooth Speaker launching on September 9

The Realme portable speakers will launch alongside the Realme 8S 5G powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, Realme Pad and Realme 8i on September 9.

Updated: 04-09-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 13:11 IST
The Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker and the Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker will arrive on September 9th, at 12:30 PM. Image Credit: Realme
Realme is all set to launch a new range of powerful and portable speakers in India. The Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker and the Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker will arrive on September 9th, at 12:30 PM, the company confirmed on Saturday.

Here are the key features of the Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 5W Dynamic Bass Boost Driver - for a deeper and richer bass
  • IPX5 water-resistant
  • Stereo Pairing - allows you to pair up to two speakers
  • 3 Equalizer Presets - Dynamic, Bass and Bright
  • Super-low latency of 88ms with Gaming Mode on
  • Battery- 1500mAh with USB Type-C port
  • Total playback - 9 hours
  • Colours - Metal Black and Electric Blue

Here are the key features of the Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker:

  • Lightweight - 113g
  • IPX5 water-resistant
  • 3W Dynamic Bass Boost Driver
  • Stereo Pairing and three Equalizer Presets
  • Total Playback - 6 hours
  • Connectivity - Bluetooth v5.0; USB Type-C port
  • Colours - Desert White and Classic Black

