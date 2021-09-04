Realme Pocket / Cobble Bluetooth Speaker launching on September 9

Realme is all set to launch a new range of powerful and portable speakers in India. The Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker and the Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker will arrive on September 9th, at 12:30 PM, the company confirmed on Saturday.

Here are the key features of the Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker:

5W Dynamic Bass Boost Driver - for a deeper and richer bass

IPX5 water-resistant

Stereo Pairing - allows you to pair up to two speakers

3 Equalizer Presets - Dynamic, Bass and Bright

Super-low latency of 88ms with Gaming Mode on

Battery- 1500mAh with USB Type-C port

Total playback - 9 hours

Colours - Metal Black and Electric Blue

Here are the key features of the Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker:

Lightweight - 113g

IPX5 water-resistant

3W Dynamic Bass Boost Driver

Stereo Pairing and three Equalizer Presets

Total Playback - 6 hours

Connectivity - Bluetooth v5.0; USB Type-C port

Colours - Desert White and Classic Black

The Realme portable speakers will launch alongside the Realme 8S 5G powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, Realme Pad and Realme 8i on September 9.