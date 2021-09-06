Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets first post-launch security update

Samsung is reportedly rolling out the first post-launch security update to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G smartphone. According to SamMobile, the update comes with firmware version 'F711BXXU2AUI1' and brings along the September 2021 security patch.

Currently, the update is rolling out to Galaxy Z Flip 3 users in Ireland and should expand to more regions in the coming days. To check for the update manually, head over to the device Settings > Software update and tap the 'Download and install' button.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G was unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 early last month.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G features a 6.7-inch primary FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 1.9-inch cover display. Under the hood, it has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of in-built storage.

The phone houses a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The rear camera supports up to 10x digital zoom and 4k UHD video shooting at 60fps. There is also a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is equipped with a 3,300mAh dual-cell battery that is claimed to provide up to 16 hours of video playback and up to 51 hours of audio playback time on a single charge. It supports 15W fast wired charging and 10W fast wireless charging.

For biometric authentication, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features onboard the phone includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The handset runs on One UI 3.1.1, based on Android 11