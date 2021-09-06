Renault’s Megane E-TECH EV to utilize Qualcomm and Google technologies

Qualcomm said on Monday it is working with Google and Renault Group to design seamless and cutting-edge in-car experiences for the French automaker's next-generation electric vehicle (EV) - Megane E-TECH Electric. The SUV was unveiled today at IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich.

Qualcomm Technologies' 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms powers the vehicle's technically advanced infotainment system that includes portrait-sized touchscreen infotainment displays for audio, visual and navigational functions.

The artificial intelligence-based solution supports higher levels of compute and intelligence required for advanced capabilities featured in next-generation vehicles, including highly intuitive AI experiences for in-car virtual assistance, natural interactions between the vehicle and driver, and contextual safety use cases.

We recognize consumers' and automakers' increasing demands for intelligent and safe in-vehicle experiences, and we are proud to have our 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms play a role in helping meet these needs with the Megane E-TECH Electric vehicles. Nakul Duggal, senior vice president & GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The Megane E-TECH Electric's infotainment systems will also pack built-in Google apps and services that will provide intelligent infotainment and in-vehicle customer applications such as Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play, meaning the SUV will feature hands-free help from Google Assistant, positionally precise navigational maps as well as a rich ecosystem of automotive applications and services that are connected and upgradeable.

Further, the next-gen electric vehicle is powered by Google's Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS) that brings a new level of intelligence into their vehicles.

"Digital cockpits have quickly transformed how drivers and passengers interact with their vehicles, allowing for more personalization and enhanced comfort. We believe that our continued work with Google and Qualcomm Technologies is critical to redefining in-vehicle experiences, allowing us to provide advanced features and capabilities to elevate the experiences for drivers and passengers," said Thierry Cammal, Alliance Global Vice President Renault Software Factory.