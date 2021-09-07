Samsung's new PRO Plus microSD offers fast read/write speeds and six-proof protection

Samsung today unveiled a new microSD card lineup - PRO Plus and enhanced EVO Plus - that is claimed to offer lightning-fast read and write speeds, increased durability and a wide variety of capacity options.

The new lineup of microSDs is ideal for a wide variety of uses, including mobile device memory expansion, 4K UHD video storage, action cameras and drones. Featuring a reimagined Blue Wave design, the new microSDs come with six-proof protection that enables them to withstand water, extreme temperatures, x-ray, wear out, drops as well as magnetic impact.

The Samsung PRO Plus microSD cards offer exceptional read and write speeds of up to 160MB/s and 120MB/s,6 respectively. Starting today, the microSD card will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities.

On the other hand, the Samsung EVO Plus microSD offers transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s, providing up to 1.3x faster sequential read speed as compared to its predecessor. The microSD card will be available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacity starting today.

Samsung is offering a 10-year limited warranty with the new lineup of microSDs.