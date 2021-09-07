Left Menu

Indian, German scientific experts discuss artificial intelligence and its implementation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 23:33 IST
Indian and German scientific experts discussed five selected thematic areas of mutual interest related to artificial intelligence (AI) and its implementation at a joint virtual workshop, the Department of Science and Technology said on Tuesday.

Areas such as AI for sustainability, healthcare, autonomous robotics, trustworthy AI and mathematical foundation were deliberated upon at the workshop organised by Indo German Science and Technology Centre (IGSTC) together with the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and the DST India on September 6 and 7.

The workshop was organised as a follow-up of a decision to strengthen and enhance the cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence taken during the governmental consultations between the two countries in November 2019.

The Indian co-chair of IGSTC and Head- International division of DST, SK Varshney, and German co-chair Katherin stressed on strengthening the academia and industry partnership, and enhancing cooperation between the two countries that would help the society, particularly in the field of AI, machine learning and robotics.

Murali Mohan, Head-FFT DST, said globally AI is a very active research topic and efforts should be made so that India and Germany can cooperate and augment the cooperation.

''There are numerous issues to address like upgrading of technology, skill development and job creation in this field. Academia and industry need to be leveraged in this field, and products need to be geared up,'' he said.

The workshop was accompanied by two plenary lectures by professor Rupak Majumdar from the German side and professor Subhasis Chaudhuri from India and followed by invited lectures and plenary sessions.

