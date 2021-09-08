Left Menu

Facebook slams UK antitrust watchdog over call to sell Giphy

In the Wednesday letter, Facebook said the watchdogs decision contained fundamental errors. The US company questioned whether the authoritys call to sell Giphy after acquiring it last year would be effective or enforceable. It found that the acquisition would hurt competition for GIFs among social media platforms and in the digital advertising competition market.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-09-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 22:30 IST
Facebook slams UK antitrust watchdog over call to sell Giphy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Facebook has criticized the UK competition watchdog's provisional decision ordering that it sell off Giphy because it said the acquisition of the company stifles competition for animated images. The social network's strongly worded response to the Competition and Markets Authority sets the stage for a battle over the future of Giphy. In the Wednesday letter, Facebook said the watchdog's decision contained “fundamental errors.” The US company questioned whether the authority's call to sell Giphy after acquiring it last year would be effective or enforceable. “The CMA's complete divestiture remedy is grossly unreasonable and disproportionate,” Facebook said. Giphy's library of short looping videos, or GIFs, are a popular tool for internet users sending messages or posting on social media.

The watchdog opened an investigation into the acquisition shortly after Facebook announced the deal reportedly worth USD 400 million. It found that the acquisition would hurt competition for GIFs among social media platforms and in the digital advertising competition market. Facebook said there are “serious questions'' about whether the British regulator can enforce a global order for a company to sell off a business unit and whether it would be effective - issues it said the watchdog should consider “before taking the extreme intrusive step of ordering the sale of a company which does not carry on business in the UK''. The CMA is due to its final report on the deal on October 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021