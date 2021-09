BRIEF-Google Under Renewed EU Antitrust Investigation - Mlex Reporter Tweet

* GOOGLE UNDER RENEWED EU ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION - MLEX REPORTER TWEET

* GOOGLE UNDER INVESTIGATION OVER POSSIBLY FORCING DEVICE MANUFACTURERS TO USE GOOGLE ASSISTANT AS DEFAULT VOICE ASSISTANT ON ANDROID DEVICES - MLEX Further company coverage:

Also Read: BRIEF-888 Holdings Wins William Hill Auction With 2 bln-plus Pound Stg Bid, Beating Apollo - The Times Reporter Tweet

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)