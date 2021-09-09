TECNO to feature MediaTek’s Helio G96 chipset in CAMON 18 series

The international smartphone brand of TECNO (www.TECNO-Mobile.com) just confirmed that it will feature MediaTek's Helio G96 chipset in its CAMON 18 series to launch in Oct, making it the first smartphone brand to do so for the African market. The newly launched MediaTek Helio G96 chipset is ideal for powerful 4G smartphones for the mainstream market and is equipped with enhanced technology features that boost display and photography experiences.

TECNO CAMON series was first launched in 2015 with a dedication to bringing pioneering camera technologies to African consumers. It has grown to be one of the most popular camera phones. The Helio G96 chipset will allow the TECNO CAMON series to further enhance its position and provide cutting edge display and photography capabilities.

TECNO is the premium brand from TRANSSION Holdings dedicated to bringing innovative camera technologies and stylish designs. Its CAMON series has been known for its photography feats, having broken a Guinness World Record and collaborating with international partners like National Geographic previously. MediaTek's latest chip offering will combine with TECNO's AI Vision Optimization Solution (TAIVOS) to create smoother, sharper and clearer photos and videos for the digitally native generation.

The MediaTek Helio G96 SoC ensures premium everyday user experiences with its support for 120Hz displays with up to FullHD+ resolution for notably smoother scrolling of webpages and animations in apps, Helio G96 120Hz display support has no limitation in DDIC supply, C-phy or D-phy interface, and support both LCD or AMOLED display. Combined with support for up to 108MP cameras for the most detailed images, fast Cat-13 4G LTE WorldMode modem integration, dual 4G SIM and VoLTE and ViLTE services, as well as its Intelligent Resource Management Engine and Networking Engine, MediaTek's Helio G96 bring an impressive breadth of features and capabilities to 4G smartphones.

