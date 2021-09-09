UPDATE 1-China slows down approval for new online games - SCMP

China has temporarily slowed down approval for all new online games in a bid to curb a gaming addiction among young people, the South China Morning Post reported https://bit.ly/3hiH4ee on Thursday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The SCMP said the strategy to slow down approvals emerged after a Wednesday meeting between Chinese authorities and gaming firms including Tencent Holdings Ltd and NetEase Inc . Beijing on Wednesday had summoned gaming firms including Tencent and NetEase.

Tencent declined to comment. NetEase did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. China moved in August to ban under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week, saying this was needed to curb a growing addiction to what it once described as "spiritual opium".

China has conducted a broad crackdown on a wide range of sectors including tech, education and property to strengthen government control after years of runaway growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)