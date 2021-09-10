Left Menu

Spotify to improve playlists with new 'Enhance' feature

Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify is rolling out a new feature called 'Enhance', which will automatically spiff up your playlists with recommended songs that will fit in with your music's existing style.

10-09-2021
Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify is rolling out a new feature called 'Enhance', which will automatically spiff up your playlists with recommended songs that will fit in with your music's existing style. As per The Verge, the feature works through a new Enhance option that now appears at the top of playlists. Tap it to toggle it on, which causes Spotify's algorithm to automatically add recommended songs that it thinks will fit into your playlist.

Enhance-recommended songs will be marked with a bright green sparkles icon to indicate that they weren't part of your original list and can be added permanently by tapping the plus button that appears next to the song. Songs added through the new feature won't replace or mess with your existing playlist songs, though, and can easily be removed by simply toggling off the Enhance button at the top of your playlist.

You also won't have to worry about the recommendations drowning out your original songs -- Spotify will only add a maximum of 30 songs, with the additions spaced out after every two tracks. Enhanced playlists are available on both Android and iOS and are set to roll out over the next month to Spotify Premium subscribers in the following countries: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK, and the US.

The company stated that it will roll the feature out to additional countries in the future. The audio application has added other playlist features in recent months, including Blend, a playlist that brings together songs from your listening history and a friend's.

A relatively new feature is the curated Notable Releases playlist, which includes new songs from prominent producers and songwriters. (ANI)

