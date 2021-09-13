Left Menu

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

In a press release on Monday, Infosys said that the strategic engagement will see the company and Microsoft helping Ausgrid modernise its application landscape and optimise the IT infrastructure.

Infosys and Microsoft have announced a multi-year strategic engagement with Ausgrid, the largest distributor of electricity on Australia's east coast, to accelerate the electricity provider's cloud transformation journey and establish it as a leading digital utility.

Commenting on the partnership, Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President & Global Industry Leader Communications, Media and Technology, Infosys, said, "Our engagement with Ausgrid has expanded to include this strategic cloud transformation initiative, leveraging Infosys Cobalt ecosystem of platforms, solutions and services as well as our deep expertise in the utility industry. This engagement further strengthens our global collaboration with Microsoft and our joint value to the industry."

Ausgrid provides power to 1.8 million customers, which is over 4 million Australians relying on them every day. The strategic adoption of cloud services will help the company improve the reliability of the network, keep downward pressure on electricity prices and bring new services to market at speed and in a cost-effective manner, furthering its vision to connect communities and empower lives with a focus on affordability, reliability and sustainability.

"Through this partnership with Infosys and Ausgrid, we are leveraging the power of Microsoft Azure to create endless digital capabilities and to accelerate customer value. This transformation program will help Ausgrid increase agility, it will simplify and modernise its digital platforms, driving tangible business outcomes and delivering value at scale to its end customers," said Rachel Bondi Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft Australia.

