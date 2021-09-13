15 Best Instagram Bots (Safe & Working)

Automating your Instagram growth and engagement certainly is appealing and a real time-saver. In the past, automation services have generally offered reliable, effective, easy-to-use, and inexpensive options to help people get ahead on this platform.

The key is to know where the best Instagram bots are that will not get you suspended or banned.

Just like the competition was significantly lower back in the good old days of social media, algorithms have evolved.

Why is that important?

Because, where it used to be easy to engage using Instagram bots before those algorithms changed.

Now you must be on high alert when choosing automation for your Instagram engagement and growth.

You need to know that the Instagram bot you are using is safe, secure, reliable, effective, and that will not damage your Instagram account.

The wrong choice could end in spammy engagement that will be detected by the algorithm, which often ends with warnings, suspension, or even banning. That is just what you do not want.

Since social media platforms like Instagram have upped their game to detect suspicious account activity, automation developers have upped theirs.

The best Instagram bots have safeguards, are not spammy, and offer reliable and secure services at competitive rates.

Let's take a peek into the best Instagram bots, so you can be more informed and make wise decisions.

Best Instagram Bots

Growthoid is the leader in the Instagram services industry that helps you organically grow your presence.

This company guarantees that their system helps your follower growth without bots or automation.

What? You thought this was all about bots?

It is not mandatory for a growth and engagement service to be automated to make our list.

We have plenty of reasons for giving Growthoid the number one spot. The main reason this service made our list is that it does not engage in sketchy or harmful engagement tactics.

While bots have their place when used properly, it is not always necessary when you have options like Growthoid.

The features included with this service help you safely achieve optimal growth.

Dedicated account manager

Organic followers

Works across niches and industries without limits

Targeted growth

Fast turnaround and results

Multiple account pricing upon request

14-day money-back guarantee

These features are part of one of two bundled packages Growthoid provides on the website.

Standard : Moderate growth speed for 10 targets, account manager, and a money-back guarantee.

: Moderate growth speed for 10 targets, account manager, and a money-back guarantee. Premium: Everything in the Standard package plus VIP email support, priority onboarding, advanced targeting, and blacklisting.

If you need these services for multiple accounts, just send them an email and they will respond with a quote according to your needs.

This service has great reviews on the website, is safe and secure for browsing and for payment transactions, has a dedicated FAQ page, and superior support.

Number two on our list is like Growthoid because it also offers real and organic growth for Instagram without bots or automation.

The website says they only produce real and targeted followers. They do not engage in fake follower practices.

This system is considered a tool with many exclusive features to help you grow your presence on the IG platform.

The primary features you can expect from Growthsilo include:

Dedicated account manager

Reasonable prices

Targeted growth

Safety

Money-back guarantee

Your account manager will be your point of contact for most of your time with this service.

This system uses several metrics for audience targeting such as age, hashtags, gender, location, and others.

When you are reaching out to the proper audience, you do not need fake followers or bots.

Growthsilo strives to be 100% compliant with IG's Terms of Service (ToS), which is why they do not use bots or fake followers.

The two bundled plans you will find on the site include:

Launch : This plan is ideally suited to anyone just getting started and includes moderate growth speed, 10 targets, a 14-day money-back guarantee, and an account manager.

: This plan is ideally suited to anyone just getting started and includes moderate growth speed, 10 targets, a 14-day money-back guarantee, and an account manager. Accelerate: This plan is geared toward influencers and those interested in growing their IG faster. It includes maximum growth speed, 60 targets, VIP email support, a dedicated account manager, a 14-day money-back guarantee, location targeting, gender filtering, blacklisting.

You can feel comfortable with the safety, security, and reliability of this service. Since the pricing page is clear and concise, you know what you are getting for the price. Growthsilo also has a dedicated FAQ page to answer any questions or address any concerns you may have about the service.

Morelikes

Morelikes identifies as an Instagram growth service claiming to boost your IG content and add credibility to your reputation with automatic likes.

The system is designed to detect new content uploads to your IG account within 60 seconds and engages with that content.

The idea behind this service is balance. By balance, we mean the ideal middle ground for automation and manual engagement.

Real users will be automatically engaging with your content once the system detects the new uploads.

Whether you are new to Instagram or are looking to boost your engagement, this service offers several functional and safe features.

Real users for real likes

Automatic detection of new content

Exposure Boost

Dynamic likes

Like delay options

Money-back guarantee

Cancel any time

Morelikes offers several packages that include Instagram Likes, Instagram Saves, Instagram Followers, Instagram Views, and Premium Instagram Growth.

All these services come with real engagement from real people, no fakes or bots, and all the features mentioned above.

You have many options with this service.

The site is safe and secure, the payment processing is safe and secure, there is a FAQ page, and pricing is dependent upon the type of engagement and the amount of engagement you choose.

Everything is made clear on the website, so you know what you are getting before you spend your budget money.

Nitreo

Nitreo is on this list because it is categorized as an Instagram growth service that helps its clients grow the right way on the platform.

This website provides services exclusively for Instagram. As far as we have observed, this is an honest company that offers effective and reliable services with a money-back guarantee.

What Nitreo is and isn't, according to the website:

It is NOT…

A tool that creates fake IG engagement

A way to get shadowbanned on Instagram

A growth service that does not deliver as promised

It IS…

A full suite of tools to help you grow your IG account the right way

A method for attracting organic, real followers

A way to build your audience in your niche

A tool that understands Instagram's algorithm and follows the rules

This system is easy to set up and use for growing your IG presence organically.

The benefits are clearly laid out on the website and include the following:

Ease of setup

Get more followers

Grow your engagement

All results are real

The website package page provides the details about what you get for your money.

Essential : This is a monthly subscription plan bundled with real results and fast and organic growth.

: This is a monthly subscription plan bundled with real results and fast and organic growth. Speed: The Speed package includes all you get in the Essential plan plus all their targeting features, priority support, and max speed.

Either way, you go, the price is less than a cup of coffee per day. The website and payment processes are safe and secure.

UseViral

The UseViral website markets this service as a social media growth company, and that is just what it does. It is a bit different from the others that we have on this list.

First, this service caters to multiple social media platforms.

For our purposes, we will address their Instagram services that help you grow your IG presence through buying followers or engagement without bots, spam, or fake accounts.

The IG services offer views, likes, and/or followers, depending on your needs and budget. The first step to getting started with the IG engagement is to choose your engagement type.

All these packages are based on numbers of views, likes, or followers, respectively.

Instagram Views – Packages start at 500 views up to 50,000 views. Each plan offers real engagement, fast delivery, and a refill guarantee.

– Packages start at 500 views up to 50,000 views. Each plan offers real engagement, fast delivery, and a refill guarantee. Instagram Likes – Packages for likes range from 100 to 2,500 likes. The engagement is from real people, delivered quickly, and you get a refill guarantee if needed.

– Packages for likes range from 100 to 2,500 likes. The engagement is from real people, delivered quickly, and you get a refill guarantee if needed. Instagram Followers – Followers range from 250 to 10,000 for these packages. You get real followers, fast delivery, and a refill guarantee.

We all understand that followers are the key to building a fan base on Instagram. The more followers you have, the more credibility you create.

Likes and views are engagement that helps make your content more visible more often to relevant audiences.

Therefore, trying out all these services could potentially help you grow and thrive on Instagram.

SidesMedia

SidesMedia, like Useviral, also caters to multiple social media platforms.

Either of these companies could be used across all your social media channels to build your presence and a loyal following of customers. How and where you outsource your IG growth and engagement is up to you.

SidesMedia is where you can buy real Instagram followers, likes, or views.

These are the primary forms of engagement you need to grow your presence and build a relevant following on Instagram and across other social media sites.

The packages offered on this website involve numbers of followers, views, or likes. Therefore, here is what you will find on the site.

Instagram Followers – 100-10,000 followers delivered in 1-2 days, active and high-quality followers, and 24/7 support.

– 100-10,000 followers delivered in 1-2 days, active and high-quality followers, and 24/7 support. Instagram Likes – 100-40,000 high-quality and active likes, 24/7 support, and fast delivery.

– 100-40,000 high-quality and active likes, 24/7 support, and fast delivery. Instagram Views – 500-50,000 high-quality and active views, quick delivery within 1-2 days, and 24/7 support.

The bright side of SidesMedia:

The website is safe and secure.

The payment processing is also secure and protects your payment information.

It is easy to navigate to the social media site and engagement you want.

You know what you're getting and how much it costs.

They deliver as promised.

Maybe you can see why we put this one on the list.

Stellation Media

Stellation Media markets itself as an Instagram Organic Growth Service. The claim is that the service delivers real followers and engagement.

The idea behind this service is to provide natural engagement for you so that you can carry out your day-to-day business operations.

Just think of how much unique content you can create for your niche audience with all the time you will save by outsourcing your engagement.

Did we mention that this service does not provide bots, spam, or fake anything?

Just like the website says, it is purely organic growth through their cutting-edge AI technology that you have access to via a social media dashboard.

These are the packages and features you get from subscribing to this service.

Mass Story – Account manager, customer service, mass voting, advanced analytics, mass story viewing, follow/unfollow, likes, mass direct messaging.

– Account manager, customer service, mass voting, advanced analytics, mass story viewing, follow/unfollow, likes, mass direct messaging. Influencer – Everything in the Mass Story plan, plus live inbox, auto accept followers, profile management, auto repost story, and direct message cleaner.

– Everything in the Mass Story plan, plus live inbox, auto accept followers, profile management, auto repost story, and direct message cleaner. Rockstar – Everything in the Mass Story and Influencer packages, plus post scheduler and image editor.

You can see how comprehensive this system is, yet the consensus is that the dashboard is easy to use.

Depending on which package you select, your dashboard will include:

IG Inbox

Profile Management

DM Cleaner

Auto Report Story

Auto Approve

Scheduling & Editor

There is a lot you can do with this Instagram-specific service.

Stormlikes

Stormlikes is essentially a marketplace of engagement that allows you to buy likes from real users. That is not all this company has to offer for your Instagram growth.

This service guarantees your engagement comes from real people. Plus, this is an easy and fast way to boost your presence more quickly than if you manually engage.

The website says this service has the lowest prices on the market since they are first-hand providers. You can choose a free trial if you want to give them a try before you buy.

The benefits and features of using Stormlikes comprise of the following:

Instant delivery

Real likes

Cheapest prices

Country targeting

Automatic content upload detection

Gender targeting

Randomize likes

Matching views

Delay likes

Professional support

Cancel anytime

Packages on the site range from 50 to 250 likes from real users. You never have to share your password and your posts start in 5 seconds. You also enjoy 24/7 support.

The fact that you are in control of your likes is one of the reasons we put this one on the list.

We like the idea of getting to choose when and where to get your likes on Instagram posts. That is a big advantage for you.

SocialViral

SocialViral proclaims to be an Instagram growth service company that specializes in delivering real, high-quality likes, views, and followers to their clients' accounts.

This service is not exclusive to Instagram, but that is what we will discuss since this is our topic.

The website claims that the service offers competitive and reasonable prices for the genuine likes and engagement that are offered in the packages.

For Instagram, you can expect to buy followers, likes, views, auto likes, and/or comments, depending on your needs.

Followers – 50-5000 high-quality followers.

– 50-5000 high-quality followers. Likes – 50-10,000 high-quality likes.

– 50-10,000 high-quality likes. Views – 500-150,000 high-quality views.

– 500-150,000 high-quality views. Auto likes – 50-10,000 high-quality auto likes.

– 50-10,000 high-quality auto likes. Comments – 10-100 high-quality comments.

All packages come with 24/7 support and fast delivery. Plus, you do not have to share your password to enjoy the benefits of Social Viral.

This service made the list because of its functional features.

SocialMeep

SocialMeep touts its service as an organic Instagram growth service.

This is a fully managed service that offers several unique features you may not find with other services. The goal, according to the website, is to help your Instagram grow organically and automatically.

Since this is such a feature-rich service, we will cover these aspects of the company.

AI targeting based on your audience

Gender, location, hashtag, and username targeting

AI filters

Engagement such as followers, micro-interactions, comments, likes, views, IGTV views, reels views and engagement

10 times capped growth

PDF export reports

Dashboard with growth activity, real-time analytics, and audience demographics

This information is all taken right from the website and is only a small taste of all the features within the dashboard.

The two packages you will find on the website:

Basic Plan – 14-day growth, fast organic growth, AI audience targeting, and real-time analytics.

– 14-day growth, fast organic growth, AI audience targeting, and real-time analytics. Pro Plan – Everything in the Basic Plan, plus turbo speed, premium support, and SocialMeep Cloud.

You can try this system out before you buy it, which makes it a good choice if you are on a strict budget and want to see how it works.

Jarvee

Jarvee gets its spot on the list of Instagram bots because it is one of the oldest around and has services for a variety of different social media platforms. Jarvee is accessed through software that you download when you sign up, and that software continuously runs to provide you with the service.

According to the Jarvee website, you can:

Automate social networks like IG, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, YouTube, and more.

Grow your social media fast and safe

Get more followers, clicks, and website traffic

Get more business leads

The features for Instagram include:

Post scheduling

Auto repost

Auto-follow

Follow-back

Unfollow

Auto-like

Auto-comment

Delete posts

Contact prospects

Manage DMs

Hashtag research

Block followers

Manage comments

Delete comments

Find targeted users

Like comments

Save posts

Pretty much any action on Instagram, Jarvee says that they can automate it. They have three different pricing options depending on how many social accounts you want to manage and what you want to do with your profile.

It's only available for Windows, though, and you'll have to keep it running all the time, so that's just something to keep in mind.

Media Mister

Media Mister has been around for a long time now, likely almost as long as Instagram. They provide social media growth packages and use Instagram bots to deliver you different followers and engagements on Instagram.

You can choose from a variety of different packages for Instagram, including:

Instagram followers

Instagram likes

Instagram views

Instagram impressions

Instagram comments

Instagram story poll votes

Instagram comment replies

And more

Media Mister's service offers so many different social media packages that you have to see it to believe it. With each purchase, Media Mister delivers your followers in a safe time frame depending on the quantity that you ordered, and they will also offer you a money-back guarantee to ensure that you have peace of mind when you work with them.

Later

Later is another excellent option among the best Instagram bots, especially if you're looking to not only get more followers but also streamline your workflow.

With Later, you'll have so many different tools at your disposal that you'll surely be able to achieve long-term Instagram growth with what they provide.

Some of their main features include:

Instagram scheduling

Instagram analytics

Instagram engagement and interaction

bio features

Instagram stories

Instagram hashtags

Post editor and visual content calendar

And more

You'll have a much more attractive Instagram when you use Later and you'll also be able to organize everything in one place and keep connected with your audience when you need to. Their Linkin.bio support also helps you to boost revenue from Instagram directly, which is another big benefit to Later.

Later is also safe when compared to other Instagram bots because it doesn't work with shady methods and doesn't use any bot interaction directly on the front end of things, so you'll never have any issues with being blocked or banned on Instagram. Later is a good option if you really want to improve your Instagram and get more followers organically.

Upleap

Upleap used to be a fully-managed Instagram bot that provided you with follower growth, but they've toned things down a bit and now focus only on providing you with Instagram followers in different quantities.

You can buy Instagram followers directly from Upleap, so while they're not as strong as some of the other Instagram bots out there, they could be a good choice for quick Instagram growth now and then.

With each order, they promise:

Plans that allow you to choose how many Instagram followers you want

No password required

Instant delivery fro followers

High satisfaction rating

24/7 support

Your profile should be public in order for Upleap to be able to do its part, but your profile should be public anyway because in order to have a business or creator profile, it must be public.

Combin

Last but not least on our list of Instagram bots is Combin. Combin is an interesting option for Instagram marketing and content planning solutions, as they describe themselves on their website. They have two primary packages, Growth and Scheduler.

If you're looking to attract new Instagram followers, then Growth is the plan for you. With the plan, you'll get:

Growth and performance stats

Advanced IG search

Gender, language, and audience size targeting

Machine learning user analysis

Audience management and export

Repetitive actions automation

Multiple Instagram management

IG stories mass viewing

You can also detect who doesn't follow you back, check your follower quality, find Instagram influencers for your account, and more.

If you want to combine growth with Scheduler, you can gain other features through the scheduler:

Schedule ahead and instant posting

Fully-automated publishing

Image size editing

Location tagging

Hashtags and account mentions

Bulk story uploads

Since combin offers two different types of Instagram bots, you'll pay for the Growth plans, and the Scheduler plans are free. You can find out more details about their services on the website.

Instagram Bots FAQ

Now that we've got a look at 15 of the best Instagram bots out there right now, you may still have some questions about Instagram bots and whether or not they're a good solution for you. The most common questions about bots on Instagram are the ones below, and we're going to give you some brief responses to those so you can resolve any doubts.

Do Instagram Bots Still Work?

This is a valid question, considering Instagram bots have notoriously had some trouble in the past years, and especially since Instagram made various changes to the algorithm and the way that their platform works.

Instagram bots can be effective, but it's a lot more difficult than in the past for them to work. Instagram has many rules and regulations in place in order to protect the user experience and ensure that no one is hindered or bothered by a bunch of robots on the platform.

Furthermore, they want to keep things as natural, organic, and fair as possible, so while you may find some Instagram bots that can work if they're evolved with the algorithm, the majority of them will fall flat and are unlikely to provide you with substantial results; they may even get you blocked, restricted, or banned (more on that later).

Can Instagram Detect Bots?

As you may be able to tell from the previous response, Instagram is not unaware of the fact that people try to use bots to fortify their performance and appear more popular than they actually are.

Instagram has put different policies in place to curb the use of bots, and for that reason, yes, the system can detect bots. Instagram has put engagement limits on every single users' account, and if those limits are breached, you'll be flagged and Instagram will deal with you accordingly.

No one is able to know what the limit is on their account, so Instagram can effectively tell when you're using a bot and when you are generating too much activity compared to what Instagram has identified as normal for your account.

That said, there are different consequences depending on the frequency of the breaches and how large they are. Continued bot use on Instagram can result in very negative actions taken on your account.

This is why it's important to work with a service that complies with Instagram's action limits and is a well-managed service, such as the top selections on our list of best Instagram bots.

Can You Get Banned from Instagram for Using a Bot?

The short answer is yes, you can get banned on Instagram for using a bot. Does every single person that uses a bot get banned? No, of course not.

It depends on the type of bot you use and what actions your bot is taking. It also depends on how often Instagram flags your account for unsavory or suspicious activity, and how frequently you repeat the same behavior.

You should work with a professional Instagram bot like the top 5 on our list if you want to ensure that your account remains as safe as possible; you need a company that understands the Instagram algorithms and manages the use of the bots in their service.

If you're looking to use a bot for Instagram follower growth, and you're caught doing so, you'll likely be blocked from taking certain actions for the course of a few days. For example, if you like too many posts, Instagram will block you from liking any for a span of a few days.

When you continuously do the same things and are constantly flagged or show a risk or inconvenience to the platform, they can permanently ban you and remove your Instagram profile. Be aware of Instagram's terms of use and make sure you pay attention to any notices from the platform and take them seriously.

Are Instagram Bots a Good Idea?

Instagram bots can certainly make your life a lot easier and delegate the work to a third party while you continue to focus on your business or content creation efforts. This is a good thing for you, so it's not a surprise that people want to use bots.

They can be a good idea if you work with the right company and you use it in the right way. If your bot leaves a ton of irrelevant comments and/or spams people in their DMs, this is going to get you noticed right away and you will also lose your reputation, so that's no good.

The majority of the bots focus on interactions, so as long as you choose a good company that has good human oversight and understands how to remain compliant with Instagram, you can consider bot use to be a good idea. After all, if you don't like it and you don't feel comfortable, you can simply stop using it and that's it.

How Do I Know if an Instagram Bot is Safe?

It's true that there are so many Instagram growth companies out there and a majority of those companies simply want to send you a bunch of fake followers that will end up doing nothing for your account in the least.

Not only that, some companies send you nothing at all, and never respond when you aren't able to get the service that you paid for. This is a huge headache, so it's important to choose wisely and do your research.

If you follow a guide like the one we've presented you with today, you'll have a much better chance of selecting a company with a good reputation and that will keep your account safe. You should always check their terms of use and also look carefully at their website to understand how their services are provided and what you can expect.

Many companies just put a bunch of buzzwords or even false information on their website and then if you look at their terms of service, things are completely different.

Using a safe Instagram bot is tough, but it can be done if you work with companies that know what they're doing. Some other things you should look for when choosing Instagram bots include:

Pricing plans and length of service

Policies and guarantees

Website security/SSL

Responsive support

Targeting options

Delivery and service promise

If you can find a professional company like the ones on this list that will provide the above, the Instagram bot should be safe for use.

Instagram Bots: What You Should Know

Before we let you go, we thought we'd give you a bit of background on the whole Instagram bots craze so that you can better understand what bots truly imply for Instagram and if you find them to be a good solution for you.

We'll briefly discuss the history of Instagram bots, the different types of automation on the platform, as well as bot regulations on Instagram and what happens when you use bots and get detected.

History of Instagram Bots

Instagram bots stem from a long history of people wanting to be popular on Instagram. When Instagram first came onto the scene in 2010, it was just a simple platform to share photos with friends and family.

It quickly became a hit and people and Instagram realized that there could be a lot of money made on the platform and that Instagram could serve many more functions than just sharing a picture of you on vacation with your mom.

The first people to really take advantage of fortifying their Instagram followers were celebrities; many people wanted to appear popular and bought a bunch of fake followers. Back then it didn't matter so much if they were fake because no one could tell and the algorithms weren't the same.

The list of those celebs includes Ellen DeGeneres, the Kardashians, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, BTS, and others.

Instagram soon realized that this was happening and quickly took action to stop these companies from selling fake followers and began to remove followers that were identified as fake. This is why so many companies today offer "drop protection," because any followers that are fake or inauthentic will be removed.

People still wanted to get more Instagram followers, and at this moment, Instagram bots were born. Companies began selling services that would take huge mass engagements, follow/unfollow, and interact with hundreds or thousands of users a day in hopes that you'd get more Instagram followers.

Instagram eventually stomped that out as well, because it began to interrupt the user experience. Many companies even went out of business or were sued as a result of it. It was around this time that Instagram implemented restrictions on bot use and implemented the controls and flags for users that weren't following their terms of use.

That brings us to the bots of today, which must be carefully operated and tailored to ensure a smooth experience and that Instagram doesn't penalize you for illegitimate follower growth.

Front End and Back End Automation

There are different Instagram bots, though. The bots used for Instagram interactions with users belong to the category of front end automation. This is anything that has to do with interacting with a user through automated engagements. Front end automation is mainly what Instagram is looking to curb.

Back end automation is Instagram bots that help you on the operational level, from scheduling and posting your content to gathering account analytics and more. These bots are typically safe because they don't impede the user experience and only affect you and your workflow.

Instagram Bot Regulations

As we mentioned above, Instagram has limits in place to detect unusual or high levels of activity and can flag your account. If you continuously get flagged, you'll definitely get some actions blocked on Instagram, and if you're a repeat offender, you could be permanently banned.

It's important to work with a reputable company and also keep your eye on what is happening with your account and any messages you receive from Instagram. Ultimately, losing your account because you worked with a risky automation service is the complete opposite of your goal here.

Final Thoughts

We hope this list of Instagram bots will help you grow and build a solid online presence.

We do advise that when you use any growth service for any social media platform that you do not push the limits of the service, since that could create suspicious activity on your IG account.

Taking care to follow the guidelines will help you further avoid suspension or banning.

