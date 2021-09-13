30+ Best Sites to Buy Spotify Plays

So, you have a voice that needs to be heard and a song that shows your amazing talent. What next?

Spotify is a social media platform dedicated to musicians and singers. Spotify has more than 300 million users across about 100 countries all over the globe.

You can just imagine how this kind of audience will respond to your talent, but how do you get plays on this channel?

You need to know the best sites to buy Spotify plays to get exposure for your songs and your vocal talent.

While many musicians use Spotify for marketing their talents, users who are not musicians or singers are also on the platform just waiting to hear your next song.

We are going to show you where you can get song plays to your Spotify content just like the popular artists do.

Best Sites to Buy Spotify Plays

With the competition being such a challenge on Spotify, these services for getting more plays will be a big help in giving you a chance on this social network. Here we go.

UseViral is versatile in that it caters to several social media channels as well as Spotify, so you can spread the love across social platforms as you please and buy Spotify plays comfortably.

Some people like having one go-to place for this kind of engagement.

So, if you want to boost your followers, video views, comments, likes, subscribers, and plays, this can be done according to your needs on a plethora of social media networks.

Unlike other similar companies that focus primarily on features, the focus of this service is within its networking capabilities, which is appropriate for the music industry.

If your goal is to achieve relevant listeners who will come back and play more of your music, UseViral is a great way to get started or to boost what you already have going on.

With 8 numbers-based packages available on this website, you should be able to find something that balances your needs and your budget.

You can choose from 1,000 to 50,000 Spotify plays. Your plays come from real people. You get fast delivery. You get a refill guarantee if necessary.

If you want to keep up with the pros on Spotify, this website has the resources and large network to help you.

SidesMedia is one of the most popular and trusted websites offering social media followers and engagement. This includes being able to buy Spotify plays.

It takes a lot of dedication, hard work, and superior customer service to gain a good reputation in this industry, so we like the perseverance of this company.

That perseverance spills over to you when you use their service to buy Spotify plays.

They are dedicated to helping you boost your plays so that you can become more successful on this social platform. This website has 7 number-centric packages waiting for you.

You can choose from 1,000 to 50,000 Spotify plays and enjoy the benefits of 24/7 active support, high-quality real plays, and fast delivery within 1 to 2 days.

They will not leave you out there to sink or swim after you purchase plays. They are there for you to answer questions and concerns. That is how they built their credibility.

We like this service because it offers safety, security, and reliability across all their followers and engagement offerings.

Stormlikes, much like UseViral and SidesMedia offers followers and all sorts of engagement across social media platforms, including being able to buy Spotify plays.

You can expand your presence and your music beyond the platform easily and effortlessly, using the full range of services they offer.

You will no doubt be able to find just what you're looking for in one of their 7 packages that range from 1,000 to 100,000 Spotify plays.

Each of these packages provides guaranteed instant delivery, fast delivery, 24/7 live support, real Spotify plays from real people, and you never need to give them your password to use this service.

Using Stormlikes gives you instant results, increases your brand's presence, and will improve your royalty rates since you get paid for those plays.

It also helps spread that music love across your other social platforms.

SocialViral is another excellent choice for being able to buy Spotify plays. The customer reviews are proof of this.

You don't just want random plays (well, maybe you do), but relevant people coming back for more of your amazing music.

It's that kind of engagement that gives you credibility while boosting your presence.

This company wants you to come out on top, so their team of experts is dedicated to everything social media, including getting you Spotify plays.

They offer fast delivery so that when you upload a new track, you can expect quick results that get that exposure almost right away.

Social Viral offers 8 quantity-based packages from which to choose that range from 1,000 to 50,000 Spotify plays.

The benefits of each package include high-quality plays, fast delivery, 24/7 support, and you never have to give them your password to use their plays.

We like that they are transparent about their pricing and what you get for each price point.

You get fast, affordable, and genuine plays without spam, bots, or fake engagement. That is what you should be seeking.

5. Famups

The Famups website says that this is a social media service provider dedicated to boosting your social connections across multiple networks.

This includes Instagram, IGTV, Facebook, SoundCloud, YouTube, Twitter, and of course, being able to buy Spotify plays. Your choices in Spotify engagement are followers or plays. We will talk about plays.

There are 8 packages available on the site ranging from between 1,000 to 50,000 Spotify plays.

1,000-7,000 and 20,000– delivered in 1-3 days.

10,000 and 50,000 – delivered in 3-5 days.

Other than the differences in delivery times, each package offers 24/7 live support and safe and secure payment gateways.

You do not need to follow others to get your plays, nor do you have to share your password.

Famups made our list because we have seen that its reputation is good among its users and it has protocols in place that protect your privacy.

6. Social Packages

Much like the other sites we have chosen for this list, Social Package is a well-rounded social media service provider of followers and engagement.

Spotify services are for followers and plays. We will cover what they offer for Spotify plays for the purposes of this information.

The website has 8 Spotify plays plans available. We like how easy this site is to navigate and its transparency.

You can choose from 1,000 to 500,000 Spotify plays on this site.

Each one offers fast delivery, worldwide plays, a refill guarantee, 24/7 live support, risk-free plays, and premium quality plays.

They also do not require your password to provide you with plays. The companies that offer refill guarantees understand that we are all human.

Therefore, some of these real users could decide not to hang around to play more of your music. If that happens, they are ready to offer you a refill to replace them.

The goal of this service provider is to ensure that their services are dedicated to the long-haul, just like you are to your music on Spotify.

7. Views Expert

Views Expert is dedicated to boosting your social media engagement through their large network of users so that you get the exposure you need to get popular without all the time-sucking tasks and heavy lifting.

This service offers followers and engagement for YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Soundcloud, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest, and our focus of this article, Spotify.

For Spotify, they offer followers and plays, but we will stick to discussing plays for this information.

You will find 7 packages with various numbers of plays to meet your needs. They range from 1,000 to 500,000 Spotify plays.

All these packages include 24/7 support, fast delivery, a refill guarantee, high-quality active plays, and a secure payment system. You also don't have to provide them with your password.

8. GetViral

GetViral is one of those social media engagement services that cater to more than one social media platform.

If you want plays and/or followers for your Spotify as well as the appropriate forms of engagement and followers on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, SoundCloud, and YouTube, this website has everything you need.

Spotify plays are the focus of this information, but we wanted you to know you can have your engagement and followers on other social media platforms too.

The packages that are available on this site range from 1,000 to 500,000 Spotify plays. You can also request a custom package using their 'Contact US' in the middle of almost every page.

Some things we like about this service:

It has been helping clients for more than 7 years and has built a reputation of credibility and reliability.

It offers a money-back guarantee with no questions asked if you are not happy.

It has superior 24/7 customer chat and email support so that you get help any time - day or night.

We believe you can have confidence in the packages for Spotify plays and beyond with GetViral.

9. Viralyft

Viralyft is a safe way to buy Spotify plays because they can help you across other streaming sites like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, SoundCloud, and more.

They offer real followers from around the world and engagement that promises to generate a bigger and better audience, resulting in more revenue for you.

The website is secure, the payment gateway is encrypted with SSL for secure transactions, and they offer 24/7 support in case anything happens.

If they cannot get to you right away, they will respond within a couple of hours in most cases.

One of the most impressive things about this company is its combined 50 years-plus experience in social media marketing, which they use to serve your Spotify plays and more.

There are 7 packages on the site that are based on the number of plays, ranging from 1,000 to 500,000.

These Spotify plays packages provide top-quality real plays, 24-72-hour delivery, global plays, 24/7 support, and you don't need to share your password with them for engagement.

10. Venium

One of the things that stands out to us the most about Venium is its website and responsiveness, load time, and ease of navigation that it provides.

This site offers multiple services to multiple social media sites such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Spotify.

Spotify plays will be our focus for now. You can pay with Euro or the US Dollar for your plays and other engagement.

They don't have a website full of packages, though they offer several options from the dropdown menu for each package type. It's easy to navigate and find what you want.

The minimum order for Spotify plays is 1,000 and the maximum is 50,000.

You get 100% real human plays that are Spotify safe, improved rankings, a lifetime guarantee for their engagement, the highest playtime, live tracking, instant start, and customer support.

The benefits you will get from these plays include boosted traffic, higher revenue, target-driven traffic, and privacy and discretion. We believe this service delivers on its promises.

11. My Music Viral

My Music Viral has built a reputation of proven services for its clients. Like the rest of the social media services on this list, this one also caters to SoundCloud, TikTok, and YouTube.

For the purposes of our information here, we are focusing on Spotify plays. Although, they do offer a variety of other forms of engagement for Spotify should you decide to look into that.

While this team specializes in promoting musicians, they also have good general expertise to help anyone get ahead on social media.

Their goals are to help you build a credible reputation, improve your presence, and boost your revenues. You also get a 100% money-back guarantee.

The packages offered on this site range from 1,000 to 500,000 Spotify plays.

You get high-quality plays, some packages allow you to split across songs, proper delivery times determined by the number of plays you choose, email support, and you don't need to share your password.

We like that this social media marketing service is so diligent about taking care to stick to Spotify's rules.

It's not that the others don't, but this website specifically mentions when the deliveries will happen, when they will stop delivering and why. All that is good to know.

12. Rapid Rise

Rapid Rise is a little bit unique in that it offers services for engagement and followers across Twitch, TikTok, SoundCloud, and Spotify, and also website traffic.

We haven't seen a lot of specific offerings for increased website traffic from most of these services.

We expect to increase our website traffic with social media marketing, don't we? This is a nice bonus. When it comes to Spotify plays, this site can offer 2,000 up to 500,000 plays.

You can also choose from specific countries like the USA, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, France, or Worldwide plays. This service takes secure Google Pay.

Some things we like about the website are that the 'About Us' page says they are a team of 4 marketing junkies trying to get the best out of every artist, website, and business.

These 4 marketing experts bring many years of experience to the table. They say that where others see impossibilities, they see a challenge that can be overcome.

We think this company is certainly worth a try. Read the 'About Us' page. It'll be worth it.

13. Socialpros.io

Socialpros.io is a website that offers its clients some of the best Spotify plays in the industry because they promise that everything about their features is high-quality, and they also provide high retention rates, which means that their services are going to stick around and add to the credibility of your Spotify playlists, and they aren't just about to drop off again after a couple of days.

One of the things that we love the most about this company where you can purchase your Spotify plays is that they can help you with Twitter and TikTok at the same time.

It doesn't matter if you are a well-known musician or you're just starting out with a new music career, these guys can make your day a whole lot easier.

14. Fastlikes.io

Fastlikes.io is well-versed in helping its clients buy Spotify plays, and they happen to be one of the leading platforms in the social media marketing industry for influencers and celebrities who want to make the most of the music that they are creating, and don't want to let it fall in the gap and miss out on opportunities for promotion.

They say that they put your material in front of consumers who are actually going to enjoy your songs, meaning that there is a much better chance that they're going to interact actively on the Spotify platform and check out the rest of your music as well.

One of the things that stands out to us a lot is that they have customer support that is really robust through a live chat system, or you can get in touch with them via email as well.

Their secure checkout process ensures that you never have to think about your personal information being stolen.

15. Stream Digic

Stream Digic has a really good consumer rating when it comes to their existing clients, which means that they are an excellent source for your Spotify plays, and a great place for musicians everywhere to get together and get the engagement that they are looking for.

The reality of the music industry online is that the majority of people when they first start out don't have the budget or the network to be able to get their songs in front of the right people.

Companies like this can solve this problem and they are widely recognized in the social media marketing industry for helping their clients get a lot more exposure to their songs.

We love that the plays that they send you are going to be high quality, which means that they are as real and effective as you expect, and all of their orders will start within 12 hours and be fulfilled within just a few days.

16. Plays Wiz

Plays Wiz can handle any type of order that you throw their way, especially your Spotify plays.

If you would like to get noticed on Spotify and get noticed by the right people, then you need to check out these guys.

They provide some of the most basic marketing in the industry, but when we say basic, we mean simple and straightforward.

This way, you can build up strong visibility for your music on Spotify, and naturally, increase its ranking.

They're really good at helping their clients find the best fans for their songs, and they make the entire process of getting your content played and popular a whole lot easier.

They are great for an initial boost in the beginning, or if you have been trying to grow Spotify for a long time and feel like you are in a bit of a rut.

17. Get Music Plays

Get Music Plays makes it super easy to gain the kind of online promotion that you need to promote your songs out there, and get the best people listening to your content.

Of course, they are the kind of company that can help you buy Spotify plays, and they can also make sure that you are getting an organic viewership for your music, which makes your music instantly more popular.

We love that they will connect you with a big audience, and you'll be able to easily regulate the views so that you can promote your songs on Spotify, and it's not going to take you all day.

The best part is that they offer their clients global promotion, meaning that they are going to be able to help you get fans from around the world, looking at your songs.

The fact that they have more than nine years of experience in this industry says to us that they have a really good understanding of how the music industry works, and what you need to do really well within it.

18. YT Pals

YT Pals is a great company to have on your side when it comes to buying Spotify plays, and one of the benefits of this company is that it is going to make sure that your songs are connecting with the perfect target audience for them, and they aren't just going to throw random engagement your way.

This is why they talk to their clients in the beginning about what their target audience looks like for Spotify so that they can get it right the first time, and not have people looking at your music that aren't really interested in your genre.

If you look up reviews about this company, you will see that they are mostly positive, and they also guarantee customer protection through privacy policies.

19. Social Fans Geek

Social Fans Geek is easily one of the best places to help you buy Spotify plays because they're going to make sure that your music stays prominent on the scene so that you can get permanent fans really easily, and boost your Spotify songs in the beginning when you don't have a lot of credibilities.

This is going to increase your online presence in general, so that you can grow all of your social networks at the same time and share music with all of your audiences out there, even if they aren't subscribed to your Spotify.

These guys are all about creating social media buzz around your content, and the best part is that they send you Spotify plays from people who are genuine and are actually on the lookout for music like yours.

20. Like Service 24

Like Service 24 says that they have some of the best deals for clients who are looking to buy Spotify plays, and they also have some of the most diverse target audience range, meaning that they can help you source Spotify plays for more than 20 countries around the world.

Of course, you get to choose the kind of target audience that they reach out to, which is going to improve the merit of your songs in a way that is safe and secure.

They also have their features backed up with a complete refund in case you were not satisfied, and you can post your Spotify plays without giving away any personal details. You can also see real results within just 72 hours.

21. Songlifty

Songlifty is going to make sure that you can buy Spotify plays in a way that is efficient so that you can reach out to people with your music, and gain popularity really quickly.

These guys want to help you become really popular with your music and attract fans who are going to be loyal to your songs for a long time.

We love that they have a diverse range of packages you can choose from, and they are transparent and upfront about their business standards, which means that you will never have to compromise when it comes to your money or your time.

Their ultimate goal for their clients is to maximize their exposure, increase their popularity, and ultimately help them earn royalties from their songs so that you can earn revenue, and receive free music promotion by purchasing their features.

Lastly, they have excellent customer support and have a team of staff that is available 24/7.

You can either leave a message on their website or get in touch with them directly through their chatbox.

22. Spotistar

Spotistar is a competent and reliable place to buy Spotify plays from, and perhaps one of the things that stands out to us the most about them is that they're going to help you for next to nothing.

This means that you can purchase 1000 Spotify plays for just $5, which is one of the best rates that we have come across in this industry.

You would think that a company like this is just sending out super cheap engagement to their clients, but the opposite is true; in fact, they are known as one of the best sites in the industry, and they know that Spotify is a big deal, and you've got a reputation to uphold.

If you are worried about privacy, you don't have to with these guys because you don't have to share too many personal details to get started with them, and the best part is that they can immediately increase your credibility.

23. Online Music Promotion

Online Music Promotion is one of the best song-sharing sites and places to buy Spotify plays from right now.

If you are an aspiring artist on Spotify, then you can use these guys to get customized marketing strategies for your Spotify plays.

We love that the user experience is really simple and straightforward, and they can increase your streams on Spotify, as well as offer you quick results.

Also, they have a strong emphasis around safety, which means that all of the team behind the scenes is going to make sure that their engagement falls in line with Spotify's daily activity limits, meaning that there's absolutely no risk to you getting banned at any point.

24. Streambeet

Streambeet is a company that is really good for your Spotify plays, but they are also good for people who are already relatively well-established in the Spotify music scene.

Perhaps you are someone who has been working away at your music for a couple of years, and you've got a decent following, but you just need leverage to get yourself to that next level.

These guys can help you with that. They might cost a little bit more than other companies out there but believe us when we say that it is worth it.

They promise an organic audience, as well as guaranteed promotion, and considering they know the social media marketing industry like the back of their hand, we believe that these guys are going to be able to help you with nothing but success.

25. SMM Sumo

SMM Sumo is well-versed in the world of Spotify and can help you buy Spotify plays in a way that is simple, effective, and easy.

They say that they deliver 100% active Spotify plays and users within 36 hours, and because they manually promote everything for you, everything that you are going to receive from them is organic.

If there is a reduction in the number of plays or followers within a certain amount of time after you have placed your order, they will replace these for free.

You can track your orders through them through their easy-to-use dashboard, and you can choose to use Bitcoin, bank wire transfer, or PayPal to pay for them.

26. Always Viral

Always Viral is a great choice if you are hoping to purchase Spotify plays, because they are a great social media marketing company in general, and they have reliable customer support that is available whenever you need it and can easily answer any questions that you have within just a few minutes.

They say that whether you are looking to buy Spotify listeners, followers, or plays, you can do so through their features and professional team, and they will make sure that they take care of you no matter what.

They also say that they offer their clients guaranteed results and have more than 25,000 satisfied clients.

They also make sure that you can optimize your Spotify profile for royalties and deliver 100% real engagement within just one to two days. If this isn't a good deal, then we don't know what is.

27. QQ Sumo

QQ Sumo has been around since 2013, and they have a really good idea of what their clients are looking for when it comes to their Spotify plays.

They say that they can help you with a number of different organic engagement features, and they also say that they have services for multiple platforms out there beyond Spotify, so if you're someone who has your music across the board, this is going to make your life a whole lot easier.

We love that they come with a money-back guarantee too, so there's no love lost if things aren't working out.

28. Socio Blend

Socio Blend comes with some of the best features to help you buy Spotify plays so that you can sit back, relax, and focus on making music that your fans are going to love.

They say that they have a whole host of platforms and features that they assist their clients with, so it's going to be super simple for you to get the exposure that you need to be seen and known in the music industry.

We love that they have robust privacy policies in place, and leave it up to you to choose what you need from them.

Media Mister is one of those companies that has been around for so long we would be surprised if you haven't heard of them.

They have been doing their thing since the beginning, and they might have features for other major sites like Instagram, but this doesn't mean that they can't help you with your Spotify plays as well.

They know that it takes a lot of hard work and expertise to stand out and get noticed, and they've done this all for you so that you can just focus on the content creation side.

They even let you choose the price.

30. Flowsty

The last company on our list can help you with all aspects of your Spotify, so you don't have to do it all yourself.

They say that they are a reliable platform for artists that are primarily focused on discovery and growth, and won't stop until they get the exposure that they deserve.

They regularly have discounts on their features and say that you can get up to 1000 plays for free, which we think is a pretty generous boost.

All types of budgets are accommodated for here, so make the most of them today and discover how easy it can be to do well with your songs, especially if you've been trying to get ahead for a long time.

Final Thoughts

If you're concerned about buying plays or any social media engagement, just know that this is how the most popular and successful social media marketers have been doing it.

Now you can do it as well and enjoy a better level of popularity in order to compete with them.

That said, we must urge you to dig deep and do your own research regarding any website that sells engagement and followers.

Not all of them will have your best interest's in mind and could be fake or spammy.

We have provided the best list we can compile of those we feel are safe and secure to use for Spotify plays and other social media engagement.

While your experience may not be the same as ours or as other users of these sites, understand that your niche, website, and overall social media content can affect your results.

Remember to create great content.

If you are not good at that, outsource that to those who are good at it. Always provide value to your followers and fans so that they will interact with you and provide positive engagement.

The goal of Spotify is to get noticed, but also enjoy a passive revenue stream from the music you create and upload to the platform. The more plays you have, the higher your revenue from engagement.

Ultimately, it's totally up to you how you outsource, what service you use, whether you buy followers, engagement, and/or plays for your social media, or whether you choose to interact with one service for all your needs or multiple services.

Whatever you do --Happy social media marketing!

