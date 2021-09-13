5G Leadership Summit 2021 Concluded Successfully by Konnect Worldwide Business Media

• 5G Ready Telco's, OEM's & Devices leaders met and exchanged ideas as India gets ready to adopt future-ready telecom networks • The leaders met at the 4th Edition 5G Leadership Summit.

• The event was supported by MediaTek, Motorola & TechARC BANGALORE, India, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- India, being one of the fastest-growing digital economies is all set to roll out 5G services. As per GSMA, India may have 88 million 5G connections by 2025. 5G will not only be an enabler of growth to the telecom sector in the country but also would propel transformation across industry sectors. To discuss the opportunities & India use cases that follow, reputed industry leaders met at 4th Edition 5G Leadership Summit (Virtual Conference) – The Theme of this year's edition was Say Hello To 5G – Defining The Path to 5G Commercialization.

The forum comprising of senior leadership teams from leading network operators, network OEMs, smartphones, Wearable's & Automation companies, Academia & Govt. Bodies highlighted the emergence of technologies such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet of Things will accelerate this transformation across key sectors right from Healthcare, Education, Productivity to Industrial Manufacturing. The event was supported by MediaTek, Motorola & TechARC and was organized by Konnect Worldwide Business Media. More than 250 participants attended the event.

Speaking at the forum, Mr.Kuldeep Malik, Director – Corporate Sales, India, MediaTek, said, ''MediaTek has been at the forefront of the 5G wave, and our MediaTek Dimensity series of 5G SoCs are primed to offer customers next-generation capabilities across price ranges. With India's continued focus on digitization and 5G, we look forward to the imminent deployment of the disruptive technology which will transform the way people work and use smart devices''. ''5G Leadership Summit 2021 offered us a great platform to interact with stakeholders in the community while also showcasing the innovative 5G Dimensity chips that we have recently launched.'' Attending the conference were eminent panelists including senior leaders from Reliance Jio, HMD Global, MediaTek, GOQII, Wipro, Rakuten Mobile Inc., TATA Communications, EdgeQ, HFCL, Motorola & Havells.

Mr. Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, Motorola India & SAARC said – ''It was a pleasure to be part of India 5G leadership summit with very eminent panelists. As India gears up to embrace 5G Technology and its ecosystem, the forum provided an extremely comprehensive and relevant platform to discuss various aspects of this revolutionary technology. As a proven leader at the forefront of every generation of wireless technology, we at Motorola are committed to not just bringing 5G solutions across our portfolio, but the best possible 5G Performance with support for maximum 5G network bands, superior insight into RF performance, thermal mitigation techniques and more. Further, we are enabling meaningful experiences through our software innovations like Ready For and class-leading hardware solutions across display, chipsets, and camera technology that will allow consumers to experience the best of 5G led use cases on Motorola smartphones''.

Mr. Aman Khanna, Founder & Director, Konnect Worldwide Business Media, added, ''The 4th edition of 5G India Leadership Summit further cemented our resolve in designing quality platforms to empower industry leaders in terms of interacting, connecting and exchanging ideas – thereby leading to a positive change. Virtual Events are the New Normal and this year witnessed the participation of 250 plus participants from marquee companies and institutions. We are proud to witness the support to the forum from the community. We will carry this success to the next edition of the Summit – thereby aiming to deliver a bigger and better platform to the top leaders in the 5G technology landscape in the country''.

About Konnect Worldwide Business Media: Konnect Worldwide Business Media is India's leading live business media and events company that engages people and enriches businesses. Through its most knowledgeable and experienced event experts, it organizes strongly conceptualized and content-led conferences & seminars and exhibitions, webinars, corporate events, and briefings. Its conferences are major industry gatherings focusing on strategy, innovation, technology, and customers and its trade exhibitions are marketplaces for global business. It operates from a network of offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

