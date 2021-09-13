Left Menu

Android 11 update rolling out to Micromax In 1b

The Android 11 update weighs 1.69GB in size and also brings along the latest Android security patch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 20:23 IST
Image Credit: Micromax
The Micromax In 1b, which debuted in December 2020, is now receiving an Android 11 update in India. The update is rolling out in batches and will be available on all smartphones shortly, the company said on Monday.

Talking about the changes and improvements, the Android 11 update allows Micromax In 1b users to prioritize their conversations and receive priority notifications, as well as have chat bubbles that can be accessed from within any app. The new software upgrade also provides better media control with quick select audio output options for notifications.

In terms of security and privacy, Android 11 provides more granular controls that allows users to grant one-time permissions for location, camera, and microphone access.

To update your device, go to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update and tap the 'download' button if the update is available.

Micromax In 1b: Specifications

The Micromax In 1b comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display and is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core SoC. The processor is paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

The phone houses a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f 1/.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with an LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Micromax In 1b is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging as well as reverse wired charging. Connectivity options onboard the device include Wi-Fi 802.11ac/a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

For quick biometric authentication, the phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

