Texas port at high readiness level ahead of Storm Nicholas landfall

The Port Of Corpus Christi, Texas, on Monday increased its Hurricane Readiness Status to a high readiness Level 2 ahead of the landfall of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

The Port of Corpus Christi remains at Port Condition Level X-Ray from Rockport to the U.S. Mexico border, it said in a release https://portofcc.com/tropical-storm-nicholas-impact-to-the-port-hurricane-readiness-condition-2. "Under this condition, owners, operators or agents of all self-propelled oceangoing vessels over 500 gross tons, all barges and their support tugs should review USCG plans to depart or remain in port."

