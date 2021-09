BRIEF-Apple Announces Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Inc: * APPLE SAYS ANNOUNCES NEW IPAD - EVENT

* APPLE SAYS ANNOUNCES NEW IPAD WITH A13 BIONIC * APPLE SAYS ANNOUNCES NEW IPAD CAMERA IS 12 MP ULTRA-WIDE CAMERA

* APPLE SAYS ANNOUNCES NEW IPAD TO HAVE IPAD OS 15 * APPLE ANNOUNCES NEXT GEN OF APPLE WATCH

* APPLE ANNOUNCES APPLE WATCH SERIES 7 * APPLE SAYS APPLE WATCH SERIES 7 STARTS AT $399

* APPLE SAYS APPLE FITNESS+ AVAILABLE IN 6 COUNTRIES * APPLE SAYS APPLE FITNESS+ WILL BE AVAILABLE IN 15 NEW COUNTRIES LATER THIS FALL

* APPLE SAYS APPLE FITNESS+ INTRODUCES GROUP WORKOUTS Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)