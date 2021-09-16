Amazon launches Virtual Recruiter skill at Career Day 2021

At Career Day 2021, Amazon today launched Virtual Recruiter, a voice-based hiring assistant that will enable a seamless experience for candidates applying for a job at the company.

The Alexa skill will enable candidates to access accurate and consistent information about Amazon and prepare for their desired roles at the company. The voice-enabled skill will make it easy for candidates to get authentic information about the company's interview process, policies, and also custom guides and training resources that will prepare them better for their selection process.

In addition, the Virtual Recruiter skill has an option where users can agree to receive additional details on their queries or follow up information on their email.

"At Amazon, we are guided by our passion to innovate for customers to make their lives simpler. Virtual Recruiter is a step in the direction of making the candidate experience smoother and seamless," said Raj Kaza, Director, Talent Acquisition – Consumer, APAC, Amazon.

Starting today, the free Virtual Recruiter skill is available across all Alexa-enabled devices, the Alexa app and the Amazon shopping app for Android.

How to get started?

To get started on your Alexa-enabled device, say "Alexa, enable Virtual Recruiter"

For mobile/desktop, visit Alexa skills store on amazon.in/skills and search/enable "Virtual Recruiter"

You can ask questions such as "Alexa, how do I find open job opportunities at Amazon?" or "Alexa, what are the leadership principles at Amazon?" etc.

The first-ever Amazon India Carrer Day 2021 event convened Amazon leaders and employees to share what makes the company an exciting workplace, what is it like to work here and how it is steadfast in its commitment to help India unleash its true potential in the 21st century.

The e-commerce giant is committed to creating 20 lakh direct and indirect jobs in India by 2025 and has cumulatively created 10 lakh jobs in India, so far.