Microsoft and HONOR collaborate to enhance mobile experiences

As part of the strategic partnership, HONOR will integrate Microsoft's cloud computing and AI technology into its product and services such as the YOYO smart assistant, collaboration tools, AI travel assistant, utilities, and translation services to provide a more enriching and smarter AI experience to its smartphone, laptop, tablet, smart screen, wearable, and audio product users, the companies said in separate press releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 16-09-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 15:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Microsoft and Chinese smartphone brand HONOR have entered into a strategic partnership to bring a more innovative mobile experience for end users. The duo will work closely on Microsoft cloud adoption, personal and mobile computing, productivity applications and other technologies.

The strategic cooperation memorandum was signed by George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. and Corporate Vice President and Chairman and CEO of Microsoft GCR Dr HOU Yang.

Commenting on the collaboration, George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd., said, "HONOR and Microsoft will continue to strengthen our strategic partnership and develop solutions that can incorporate different software and hardware technologies for various user scenarios. We are confident that together HONOR and Microsoft will be able to establish an interconnection between end-devices and the all-scenario ecology to create a new intelligent world for everyone."

As part of the strategic partnership, HONOR will integrate Microsoft's cloud computing and AI technology into its product and services such as the YOYO smart assistant, collaboration tools, AI travel assistant, utilities, and translation services to provide a more enriching and smarter AI experience to its smartphone, laptop, tablet, smart screen, wearable, and audio product users, the companies said in separate press releases.

The extended partnership will support HONOR's '1+8+N' strategy to develop products that will enhance users' lives by enabling users to enjoy an integrated and seamless experience.

"Microsoft hopes to accelerate the integrated development of software and hardware intelligence by continuously deepening and expanding our strategic cooperation with HONOR, to bring richer experiences to end-users, and to bring born-in-Asia innovations to the world by leveraging Microsoft Azure," said Corporate Vice President and Chairman and CEO of Microsoft GCR Dr Hou Yang.

HONOR said that the MagicBook V 14 laptop, which is set to debut on September 26 at the company's Smart Life Product Launch event, will be the world's first batch of computers to come pre-installed with Windows 11, the next generation of Microsoft's operating system.

