Facebook oversight board seeks clarity on review system for high-profile users

Facebook Inc's independent oversight board said on Tuesday it has asked the social networking giant to provide clarity on the system it uses to review content decisions relating to some high-profile users.

The board's inquiry follows a Wall Street Journal report https://www.wsj.com/articles/facebook-files-xcheck-zuckerberg-elite-rules-11631541353 last week that Facebook exempts high-profile users from some or all of its rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)