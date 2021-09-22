Pokemon Unite mobile version released: Here's what's new

Pokemon Unite, Pokemon's first 5-on-5 strategic team battle game, has finally been released for Android and iOS mobile devices. You can now download the game from Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, respectively.

The game was released on Nintendo Switch in July 2021 and the Switch version has now exceeded 9 million downloads. The mobile version of Pokemon Unite received a whopping 7.5 million pre-registrations, the company said on Wednesday.

Congratulations, Trainers! With your support, we were able to reach 7.5 MILLION pre-registrations for the mobile version of #PokemonUNITE! As a result, we've added an additional 1,000 Aeos Tickets to the reward!You can claim your rewards right now in the events tab in-game! pic.twitter.com/cOwBB99xpW — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) September 22, 2021

Pokemon Unite

Join Trainers from around the world as they head for Aeos Island to compete in Unite Battles. In Unite Battles, Trainers face off in 5-on-5 team battles to see who can battle better, maneuver smarter, and earn the most points within the allotted time.

Teamwork is key as you and your teammates defeat wild Pokemon, level up, evolve your own Pokemon, and work to prevent the opposing team from scoring points. Put your teamwork to the test, and take home the win

Today's mobile launch of Pokemon Unite also brings the following updates: