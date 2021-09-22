Epic CEO says Apple blacklists "Fortnite" until exhaustion of all court appeals

Epic Games Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney said on Wednesday that Apple Inc informed the "Fortnite" owner that the video game will be blacklisted from the iPhone maker's ecosystem until the exhaustion of all court appeals.

Apple confirmed the authenticity of the letter that Sweeney shared, but declined to comment further. Earlier this month, a U.S. federal judge struck down some of Apple's App Store rules, forcing the company to allow developers to send their users to other payment systems in a partial win for Epic Games and other app makers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)