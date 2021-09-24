Enable hassle-free access to documents for public: J-K chief secy to Revenue dept officials

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta directed the Revenue Department on Friday to enable hassle-free access to documents for the general public.

Mehta chaired a meeting to review the digitisation of land records in Jammu and Kashmir and its subsequent hosting on a user-friendly portal.

''The Revenue Department was asked to develop a user-friendly interface by October 15, 2021 to enable hassle-free public access to various revenue documents,'' an official spokesperson said.

The principal secretary of the Revenue Department, commissioner/secretary GAD and other officials attended the meeting.

The chief secretary was informed during the meeting that the IT Department has upgraded its storage capacity to host complete revenue records in the public domain.

Mehta asked the officials concerned to suitably upgrade the capacity of the servers in the next 15 days to enable public access to revenue records, including mutation, jamabandi, girdawari documents.

