Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to have S Pen support

South Korean tech giant Samsung is working on its next S series flagship -- the S22 Ultra with the addition of the S Pen slot, which was a mainstay of the Note-series devices. As per GSM Arena, there have been many rumours suggesting that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have an S Pen slot like the Galaxy Note devices.

Recently, another report claimed the same thing - the next Samsung flagship will have a holster for the S Pen instead of having you put it inside a case as the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy S21 Ultra. It would also enable the inclusion of a sensor that detects when S Pen is inserted into the smartphone or taken out and can be set to trigger certain actions.

While this is good news for S Pen fans, who got no new Galaxy Notes in 2021, we might be witnessing a significant switch in Samsung's flagship strategy. The Galaxy Note 2021 series was cancelled due to the chip shortage, but there were promises of a return next year. Yet this new dynamic in Samsung's flagships lineup may indicate the Note series may well have already seen its last model.

Apart from the S Pen addition, it could pack a 6.8-inch curved S AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to have a quad-camera setup with a 108MP main camera and three 12MP cameras -- Telephoto, ultrawide, and a periscope zoom lens with 10x optical zoom. (ANI)

