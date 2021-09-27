China's Geely starts making commercial satellites

Automaker Geely said on Monday it is making commercial satellites at its factory in the eastern Chinese city of Taizhou.

Geely is building low-orbit satellites to meet demand for high-speed connectivity capabilities that can deliver fast software updates. The factory will be able to make 500 satellites a year, according to its statement.

