Telekom Slovenije selects Nokia to bring 10Gb/s fiber to Slovenia

Telekom Slovenije has selected Nokia as its partner vendor to supply broadband equipment which will bring 10 gigabits per second fiber to Slovenia, with deployment starting this year.

The deployment will be made on the fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network of Telekom Slovenije which currently covers more than half of Slovenian households, Nokia said in a press release on Monday.

"Nokia is the leader in 10Gb/s symmetrical PON and the only vendor to enable a smooth evolution to 25G speeds. We are proud to work with Telekom Slovenije to bring high-speed broadband to customers on the largest FTTH network in Slovenia," said Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks at Nokia.

Under this partnership, Telekom Slovenije will deploy the Quillion chipset-powered Nokia ISAM FX series, which will replace some existing access nodes and will also support the newly built FTTH network. Nokia's broadband solution will enable the company to immediately offer up to 10Gb/s services to its residential and business customers.

In the future, the symmetrical 10Gb/s passive optical network (XGS-PON) can be upgraded to a 25Gb/s network with the same hardware to support advanced services.

"Telekom Slovenije is committed to investing in the most advanced technology in order to deliver our users the most innovative products and services and the best customer experience. Utilization of the new XGS-PON technology means high-speed and higher-quality fixed broadband connections," said Telekom Slovenije.