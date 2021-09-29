Left Menu

Applications now open for Google for Startups Accelerator India Class 6; apply by Oct 20th

The Class 6 of Google for Startups Accelerator India program is aimed at supporting solutions that drive scalable impact, scale globally and are built on innovative approaches using AI/ML and data in healthcare, education, finance, enterprise & other spaces such as agritech, media and entertainment, gaming.

New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 11:13 IST
Google has invited applications for Class 6 of its accelerator program for startups that are innovating to solve meaningful problems. For the 6th batch of the Google for Startups Accelerator India program, the company will select 15-20 startups building India-first products for the world to join.

Selected startups will receive mentorship and technical project support around AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, Web, Product Strategy and Growth. In addition, the accelerator will provide deep dives and workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition, and founders' leadership development.

Applications for the program are open until 20 October 2021 and the accelerator will continue to run as a fully digital program through the COVID season.

"We are committed to bring the best of Google to Indian startups and till date, we have supported 96 startups helping them to shape their product/company and partnering them in their journey to build very large and successful companies. And we can't wait to start the next batch of startups," Google India wrote in a blog post.

To recall, the fifth class of GFS Accelerator India was announced in August 2021 with 16 Seed to Series B startups from 8 different cities across India covering verticals like HealthTech, FinTech, Content with 43% representation by women founders.

Eligibility

To apply for the Accelerator, startups are required to meet the following criteria:

  • AI/ML or data startups in but not limited to healthcare, education, finance, media & entertainment, gaming and enterprise
  • SaaS startups
  • Startups based in India
  • Preferably in the Seed to Series A/B stages

