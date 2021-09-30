‘Nayab’ Vedix celebrates festivals of India with mithai, crackers and Soundarya

● Announces its first ever month long beauty festival ● Becomes the first pure play D2C brand to roll out a beauty festival ● Vedix is World’s first customised Ayurveda beauty tech brand ● Launches limited edition gift packs to celebrate festivities with over a million customers ● Priced at Rs 999 onwards, gift away on Durga Pooja, Karwachauth, Dussehra, Diwali, Samvat New Year and Bhai Dooj ● Brand has launched a massive social media campaign #TyoharonKiKhushiWithVedix ● Onboarded 300 influencers for the campaign Mumbai, 30th Sept 2021: India’s largest customised Ayurvedic beauty brand, Vedix is gearing up to celebrate its first ever ‘Soundarya’ Festival - Vedix Beauty Festival. The brand announces discounts, flash sales, beautiful limited edition gift boxes, free gifts et al. Vedix would also be launching a massive digital campaign #TyoharonKiKhushiWithVedix from 3rd Oct 2021. The Campaign will feature Vedix customers with their stories of celebrating festivals of India after 20 months. The brand has also brought on board 300 influencers to promote the campaign.

Vedix, stands for ‘nayab’ and high efficacy products. The campaign will be designed on the ethos of the brand as they plan to celebrate stories of ‘New India’. This Karwachauth, put a smile on your mother-in-law’s face as you surprise her with Vedix limited edition gift box. Gift yourself an aromatic bath ritual kit. Festivals are meant to spread joy, happiness and smiles. This festive season Ladoo and Barfi nahi Vedix. Jatin Gujrati, Business Head - Vedix, says, “This festive season will be a special one as all of us step into the post-pandemic world. We wish to share and bring cheer to our one million customers by doing something special for them. We have brought our 5,000 years old dharohar as a gift for our customers and the deals and offers we have in store for you, will make festivals more special. Father in laws put a smile and radiance on your son in law’s face, ladies give this gift to your daughter in law for her Karvachauth Sargi, boys gift it to your mom, your sister, your brother or self love for yourself. ” The ‘Soundarya’ Festival will feature specially crafted deep discounts, flash sales on festival days like Durga Pooja, Karwachauth, Dussehra, Diwali, Samvat New Year, Bhai Dooj and Chhath and gift boxes starting from Rs 999 onwards.

Two new packaged gift boxes will be up for grabs -- Vedix Glow Kit (Face oil, scrub, clay mask, toner and face roller) & Vedix aromatic bath ritual kit (Body wash, Body lotion, Body scrub, Body mist, loofah and a lip balm) The beauty festival is going to be live from 3st Oct till 8th November on Vedix.com and top marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Purplle, Myntra. About Vedix: World’s first customized Ayurvedic beauty & wellness brand Vedix is an Ayurvedic beauty & wellness brand that provides customised Hair, Skin care, and Wellness regimes. Vedix’s unique proposition is to curate products to suit each individual’s ¬body characteristics, as identified by their doshas. The core of Vedix is the Tridosha theory of Ayurveda. Every person is born with their unique set of Doshas (Vata, Pitta and Kapha) that make their Prakuriti, and true Ayurvedic solutions are customized to address each individual’s uniqueness. Vedix seeks to achieve this by understanding one’s Prakuriti and skin/hair/body concerns through a questionnaire, and then leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence-driven technology to craft individualized products.

The concept of customization is very new to the Indian lifestyle and wellness landscape, and Vedix endeavors to break the notion of one size fits all, as well as the vicious cycle of trial and error that leads to unsatisfactory results. Vedix is the first and only one working at providing customized Ayurvedic solutions in this space.

Over the last few years, Vedix has created a dominant position in the Indian D2C hair care market with their range of customised Ayurvedic oils, serums and shampoos. It is also India’s first skincare brand to launch 100% edible grade non foaming cleanser made with high quality ingredients. Vedix aspires to evolve the brand that continues to innovate in the area of modern Ayurveda. The Company has launched a range of products in new categories and are available on Amazon India and Purplle. For more information about the brand and campaign connect with: Darshana Shukla: 9998028806 darshana@commsutra.com Tanzila Shaikh: 7977523106 tanzila@commsutra.com PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)