Counterpoint slashes global smartphone mkt growth forecast to 6% amid semiconductor shortage

and camera sensors which are typically of much higher value than DDIs or PMICs , Counterpoint said.

Semiconductor shortages continue and despite foundries running at full capacity for several quarters, the smartphone industry is being affected. Components that were once fully stored in the warehouse are bottoming and new components are not coming as requested, it added.

“The semiconductor shortage seems to affect all brands in the ecosystems. Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi have all been affected and we are lowering our forecasts. But Apple seems to be the most resilient and least affected by the AP shortage situation,” Tom Kang, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, said. India, which is among the biggest smartphone markets globally, is also likely to see an impact on account of the shortage.

According to industry experts, the festive season this year is likely to see fewer launches by smartphone companies and prices of existing devices could rise by 7-10 per cent. However, various companies have said they are ensuring that there are no supply challenges during the festive period.

