FAA to review safety concerns raised by former Blue Origin employee

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 23:30 IST
FAA to review safety concerns raised by former Blue Origin employee
Federal Aviation Administration Image Credit: wikipedia

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday it will review safety concerns raised by a former Blue Origin employee about billionaire Jeff Bezos' space company.

Alexandra Abrams, former head of Blue Origin Employee Communications, and 20 other unnamed Blue Origin employees and former employees, said in an essay https://www.lioness.co/post/bezos-wants-to-create-a-better-future-in-space-his-company-blue-origin-is-stuck-in-a-toxic-past they had "seen a pattern of decision-making that often prioritizes execution speed and cost reduction over the appropriate resourcing to ensure quality."

The FAA said Thursday it "takes every safety allegation seriously, and the agency is reviewing the information." Blue Origin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

