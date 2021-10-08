Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission, the third crew rotation flight that will carry an international crew of four astronauts to the International Space Station, will launch aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft launching on a Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday, October 30, from Launch Complex 39A at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Crew-3 mission will carry NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron as well as European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer on a science expedition to the microgravity laboratory as part of the Commercial Crew Program. The crew will arrive at the space station early the next day after an approximate journey of 22-hour for a short overlap with the SpaceX Crew-2 crew.

The SpaceX Crew-2 mission with NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet is scheduled for return in mid-November aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour on which they launched following a short crew handover period aboard the station while Crew-3 astronauts will return in late April 2022.