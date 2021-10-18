Left Menu

Apple rolls out new AirPods, $5 music subscription; new Mac laptops also expected

The new AirPods are also sweat- and water-resistant for use with workouts and will have some sound features previously found in the higher-end AirPods Pro, Apple said during the event.

Apple Inc on Monday introduced a third generation of its AirPod wireless earbuds with "spatial audio" features and a $5-per-month streaming music plan at an event where it was also expected to show new Mac laptops with more powerful processor chips. The new AirPods are also sweat- and water-resistant for use with workouts and will have some sound features previously found in the higher-end AirPods Pro, Apple said during the event. Apple said the new AirPods will cost $179 and start shipping next week.

Add-on devices like AirPods tend to be large sellers during holiday shopping seasons and have become one of Apple's fastest-growing categories, with its home and accessories segment growing 25% to $30.6 billion in Apple's fiscal 2020. Shares were up about 0.5% as the presentation was under way.

