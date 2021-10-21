Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

Google has announced a new hub for independent creators to learn, grow and get inspired. The Google for Creators platform provides content creators with tools, educational guides, personalized recommendations and more to help them find success on the web.

A quick quiz on the Google for Creators' homepage provides personalized recommendations with topics most relevant to the creators. For newbies, the quiz might recommend checking out guides for finding a niche or creating a content strategy while a more seasoned creator might see recommendations for learning how to grow their audience as well as revenue.

The hub also includes success stories of creators like Nakisha Wynn, who started a blog for moms and has become a full-time content creator, coach and speaker and Nomadic Matt who has become a best-selling author and still engages with the community he built on his travel-focused website.

The Google for Creators website also features a comprehensive list of products and tools relevant for all parts of a content creator's journey on the web. Creators will also be able to learn about and leverage Google products like Search Console Insights which will help them understand their audience and grow their presence online. Search Console Insights makes it easy to understand how your content resonates with readers.

Announcing the launch, Google said that it will release much more on the site, including new guides, community programming and creator spotlights. in the coming months.

"We believe that getting discovered on Google and having a presence on the open web is an important part of a creator's success. So today, we're introducing Google for Creators, a new home base for creators to learn, grow and get inspired," the company wrote in a blog post.