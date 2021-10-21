Left Menu

Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

The Google for Creators website also features a comprehensive list of products and tools relevant for all parts of a content creator's journey on the web. Creators will also be able to learn about and leverage Google products like Search Console Insights which will help them understand their audience and grow their presence online. Search Console Insights makes it easy to understand how your content resonates with readers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-10-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 09:20 IST
Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google has announced a new hub for independent creators to learn, grow and get inspired. The Google for Creators platform provides content creators with tools, educational guides, personalized recommendations and more to help them find success on the web.

A quick quiz on the Google for Creators' homepage provides personalized recommendations with topics most relevant to the creators. For newbies, the quiz might recommend checking out guides for finding a niche or creating a content strategy while a more seasoned creator might see recommendations for learning how to grow their audience as well as revenue.

The hub also includes success stories of creators like Nakisha Wynn, who started a blog for moms and has become a full-time content creator, coach and speaker and Nomadic Matt who has become a best-selling author and still engages with the community he built on his travel-focused website.

The Google for Creators website also features a comprehensive list of products and tools relevant for all parts of a content creator's journey on the web. Creators will also be able to learn about and leverage Google products like Search Console Insights which will help them understand their audience and grow their presence online. Search Console Insights makes it easy to understand how your content resonates with readers.

Announcing the launch, Google said that it will release much more on the site, including new guides, community programming and creator spotlights. in the coming months.

"We believe that getting discovered on Google and having a presence on the open web is an important part of a creator's success. So today, we're introducing Google for Creators, a new home base for creators to learn, grow and get inspired," the company wrote in a blog post.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global
4
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021