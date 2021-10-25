TRAI issues consultation paper on market structure, competition in cable TV sector

The TRAI on Monday issued a consultation paper on issues related to market structure and competition in cable television services, noting that it is important to examine the subject of monopoly in the sector as its landscape has changed ''substantially'' with the advent of digital technologies.

The move has been initiated following a reference from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in a statement.

In its consultation paper, the TRAI has noted that many cable operators have started offering broadband services by taking feeds from internet service providers (ISPs) and telecom service providers with the rapid pace of technological advances making it possible to provide internet and telephone services over cable TV networks.

''Meanwhile, with the advent of digital technologies, the television services landscape has changed substantially,'' it said, underlining that the technological developments especially the IP technology and increasing use of packet switched digital communications have made converged services possible.

The telecom networks can provide access to broadcast content in addition to telecommunication services, it added.

Similarly, with digitisation, cable TV networks can also provide internet access as well as telephone services, the TRAI said.

''Market related convergence also occurs as consumers desire one-stop services. Therefore, it is important to examine the subject of monopoly of cable services in-toto, keeping all alternative options into consideration,'' it said.

In an effort to examine the issue of monopoly, market structure and competition in cable television services, the authority has deliberated over it in detail in its 91-page consultation paper and has invited stakeholders to submit their response to a host of questions.

''Given that there are multiple options for consumers for availing television services, do you think that there is sufficient competition in the television distribution sector,'' the authority has asked.

It has also sought stakeholders' comment on whether there is a need to regulate ''the issue of monopoly/oligopoly/market dominance'' in the cable TV services considering the current regulatory framework and the market structure.

The authority noted that some of the MSOs with large scale of operations have acquired many smaller MSOs and formed joint ventures (JV).

''Although these MSOs are registered as separate entities with the MIB, they operate as a single entity and have the potential to dominate the cable TV market,'' it noted.

Should such MSOs and their joint ventures (JV) be treated as a single entity while considering their strength in the relevant market, the authority asked, seeking comments from the stakeholders.

''If yes, what should be the thresholds to define a MSO and its JV as a single entity,'' it added.

The authority also sought to know from the stakeholders what should be the relevant market for measuring the market power of the cable services, noting that while some of the MSOs have significant presence in multiple states, there are MSOs who primarily operate in respective regional market with significant market share in their area of operation.

''As an example, if regulations are framed taking the whole country as a relevant market, then cases where market players dominate smaller market/ states will escape scrutiny,'' the authority noted.

It also sought stakeholders comments on how the new technological developments and alternative services like video streaming services should be accounted for while determining market dominance.

''Written comments on the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by November 22, 2021. Counter comments, if any, may be submitted by December 6, 2021,'' The TRAI said in a statement.

The authority said it had issued recommendations on the issues pertaining to monopoly and market dominance in cable TV services on November 26, 2013 following a due consultation process. The MIB had sought the authority to come up with its recommendations.

''The TRAI has now received a back reference, dated February 19, 2021, from the MIB mentioning therein that a considerable time has passed since the recommendations were made and that the media and entertainment (M&E) landscape has changed drastically, particularly with the advent of new digital technologies in this sector,'' the authority said.

''And, therefore, the MIB felt that some of the issues need further consideration by the Authority and it may provide a fresh set of recommendations in the matter looking at the subsequent developments/expansion in the M&E sector,'' it said.

Accordingly, a consultation paper on market structure and competition in cable TV services has been issued, it added.

