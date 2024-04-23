Suez canal rescue teams prevent LABATROS cargo ship from sinking, canal authority says
Reuters | Ismailia | Updated: 23-04-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 15:40 IST
The Suez Canal rescue teams prevented Tanzanian-flagged LABATROS cargo ship from sinking before passing through the waterway, the canal's authority said on Tuesday.
The ship's 12 crew members were safe and work is currently underway to inspect the technical condition of the ship, the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
