Apple News expands its local news coverage

Apple News has expanded its news coverage to three more cities -- Charlotte, Miami and Washington D.C.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 11:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Apple News has expanded its news coverage to three more cities -- Charlotte, Miami and Washington D.C. As per TechCrunch, each local news experience is curated by Apple News editors and features coverage about topics ranging from restaurant openings and real estate trends to big policy decisions.

Talking about the same, Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News, said, "At Apple News, we know that access to trusted local news is critical for communities, and an important resource for a national audience as well. We are committed to working with local publishers across the country to support their journalism and offer our users local coverage in the cities and regions they care about." The local news offering in the Apple News app was first announced in 2020 for the Bay Area, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. Earlier this year, Apple expanded the local news feature to additional US cities, including Sacramento, San Antonio, and San Diego.

The American tech giant is also planning to expand its local news feature to more cities in the future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

