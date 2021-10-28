Robin.io and Prodapt Form Alliance to Deliver Differentiated Cloud-Native Services for 5G to Digital Service Providers

Robin.io will also join Prodapt's Open Virtual Exchange (OVX) to help DSPs fast track deployment and lifecycle management of virtual network services in the cloud Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India&San Jose, Calif., United States – Business Wire India Prodapt and Robin.io today announced a strategic partnership in which Prodapt will host and offer SI support for Robin Cloud-native Platform (CNP) for deployment and life cycle management of 5G/4G network services for the DSP industry. This partnership will enable DSPs to accelerate their cloud-native journey and simplify the end-to-end service lifecycle of virtual network services.

Prodapt's OVX empowers DSPs & Cloud-native edge vendors with 360-degree partnerships offering solutions engineering, technology lab-as-a-service, and development services while enabling DSPs, solution providers, and users to accelerate the launch of new digital services.

Robin.io delivers products that automate the deployment, scaling, and life cycle management of data- and network-intensive applications for 5G services. Robin and Prodapt see the need for a new approach in managing software applications, services, and physical resources for providers and enterprises.

"This alliance enables us to provide Telco industry-specific differentiated cloud-native services with capabilities such as multi-cloud orchestration, metal to service orchestration and management, and network function orchestration and management. This enables DSPs to differentiate themselves with a quick go-to-market approach with their enterprise offerings," said Rajiv Papneja, Head of Cloud & Network Services at Prodapt.

"It's time to take network transformation to the next level," said Mehran Hadipour, Vice President-Alliances, Robin.io. "Robin.io in, partnership with Prodapt, will bring cloud agility to deploy 4G and 5G RAN (DU, CU, Radio Controller), AMF, UPF, etc. on COTS hardware. Our joint solution brings centralized orchestration and automates deployment in minutes while allowing scaling to a million nodes and automating lifecycle management tasks." About Prodapt Prodapt has a singular focus on the Connectedness vertical. Prodapt's customers range from telecom operators, digital / multi-service providers (D/MSPs), technology and digital platform companies in the business of connectedness.

Prodapt builds, integrates, and operates solutions enabling next-generation technologies and innovations. Prodapt works with global leaders including AT&T, Verizon, Lumen, Adtran, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Windstream, Virgin Media, Rogers, Deutsche Telekom among many others. Prodapt's customers today help more than a billion people and five billion devices stay connected.

Prodapt has offices in North America, Europe, Latam, India, and Africa. It is part of the 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 22,000 people across 64+ locations globally.

About Robin.io Robin.io, the 5G and application automation platform company, delivers products that automate the deployment, scaling, and life cycle management of data- and network-intensive applications and for 5G service chains across the edge, core, and RAN. The Robin platform is used globally by companies including BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, Rakuten Mobile, SAP, Sabre, and USAA. Robin.io is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

More at http://www.robin.io and Twitter: @robin4K8S

