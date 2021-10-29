Google unveils new security features to keep people safe online

As cyber threats are rapidly increasing, Google is introducing new security products and features and expanding the existing one to more devices to keep enterprises and individuals safe in the online world.

Firstly, the Google One VPN is now expanding to 10 more countries including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland. VPN by Google One is already available on Android for Google One members on 2 TB and higher plans in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Secondly, the new Security Hub, which brings all your security-related features and settings into one place, will expand beyond Pixel devices in the future. In addition to providing you with a central view of your device's current configuration, the security hub also provides recommendations to improve your security. The company plans to roll this out to its entire ecosystem.

Thirdly, Google Fi is introducing end-to-end encrypted calls, which means your calls will stay between you and the person you're calling. When placing a call, you'll hear a unique ringing tone and see a lock symbol on the screen just before being connected. End-to-end encrypted calls will begin rolling out for one-to-one calls between Android phones on Fi in the coming weeks. It will be offered at no extra charge in all Fi plans.

Next, the Locked Folder feature on Pixel, a passcode-protected space where you can save photos and videos separately, is now coming to Google Photos on Android soon and to iOS early next year.

"At Google, we keep more people safe online than anyone else with products that are secure by default, private by design and put you in control of your data. To celebrate Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we've introduced new features and technologies that keep your data private and secure," Google said.