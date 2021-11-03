Left Menu

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

The new search and automated entry function automates part of the source creation process and ensures correct formatting, helping you save time and reduce manual errors while managing citations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 03-11-2021 07:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 07:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Google

Google has made it easier to add citations in Google Docs with the new search and automatic addition function that helps you automatically populate some attributes for the sources you add.

"Citations are an important aspect of many types of documents. When adding citations in Google Docs, you can now search for books and online sources, then automatically populate some attributes for those sources," Google wrote in a post on the Workspace Updates blog.

To add citations, open a document in Google Docs and click Tools > Citations.

The new search and automated entry function is rolling out gradually to Rapid Release domains and may take up to 15 days for the feature to be fully visible. On the other hand, the full rollout for Scheduled Release domains will commence on November 29, 2021, and may take up to 1-3 days for the feature to be fully visible.

It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.

