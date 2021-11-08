Oppo unveils ColorOS 12 November roll-out plan: These phones will be updated this month

Oppo has unveiled the November 2021 roll-out plan for ColorOS 12, based on Android 12. As per the schedule, starting mid-November, the Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G will receive the official version of the ColorOS 12 in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

To update your device to the ColorOS 12 official version, go to Settings > Software Update.

On the other hand, the beta version of the latest UI will begin rolling out to the Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition in India, Find X2 and Find X2 Pro in India and Indonesia from November 17, 2021, onwards. Other Oppo devices that will be receiving the beta update this month include:

From November 17th

Reno 6 Pro 5G (India)

Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition (India)

From November 22nd

Reno 6 Pro 5G (Indonesia and Saudi Arabia)

From November 25th

Reno 6 5G (India)

The ColorOS 12 beta version will be released in a batched manner to a limited number of users and the roll-out plan is not applied to carrier-exclusive models.

The November 2021 Roll-out Plan for #ColorOS12 based on Android 12 is here! 🙌⚙️ [Settings] > [Software Update] 🟠🟢 Save the date & be ready! pic.twitter.com/fo0jg2liRg — OPPO Care (@OPPOCareGlobal) November 5, 2021

ColorOS 12: Features

The ColorOS 12 features an AI-driven system booster that is claimed to reduce your device's aging rate to less than 3% after 3 years of daily usage while leading to an average of 30% lower memory occupation and 20% lower battery consumption.

The new Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 adopts more than 300 improved animations to make the overall experience smoother and more realistic. With the new UI, you can create your own Omoji 3D Avatar with over 200 fashion accessories and expressions.

As far as privacy is concerned, there are several new features such as Privacy Dashboards, Approximate Location Sharing and Microphone and Camera Indicators. Productivity features included in the ColorOS 12 are - PC Connect, 3-Finger Translate powered by Google Lens, FlexDrop and Phone Manager.