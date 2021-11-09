Left Menu

UK's LINX selects Nokia's 400GE IP routing technology for high-speed connectivity

Powered by Nokia FP silicon, the Nokia 7750 SR-7s edge routers will be deployed at main LINX locations around London, providing greater bandwidth and higher density than its existing solution. The 7750 SR-7s routing platforms running the feature-rich and highly robust Service Router Operating System (SR OS) will be deployed in fully redundant configurations for the upgrade.

Updated: 09-11-2021 14:23 IST
UK's LINX selects Nokia’s 400GE IP routing technology for high-speed connectivity
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's LINX has chosen Nokia's market-leading 400GE IP edge routing platforms to provide its members with significantly higher speed interconnection with low latency and high reliability, the Finnish network equipment vendor announced on Tuesday.

"Our partnership with Nokia highlights LINX's commitment to delivering high-speed IP interconnection and peering for its members. The scalability and capabilities of Nokia's IP routing platforms and the integration with our automation platform will enable us to respond to our members' needs more quickly, offering them better connectivity, improved network performance and more control," said Richard Petrie, CTO and Executive Director at LINX.

In a press release, Nokia said that it will supply 7750 Service Router (SR) platforms with 400GE network interfaces to upgrade the LINX network to offer high-speed IP routing for interconnection and peering.

Powered by Nokia FP silicon, the Nokia 7750 SR-7s edge routers will be deployed at main LINX locations around London, providing greater bandwidth and higher density than its existing solution. The 7750 SR-7s routing platforms running the feature-rich and highly robust Service Router Operating System (SR OS) will be deployed in fully redundant configurations for the upgrade.

The deployment will enable LINX to support services at speeds of up to 400GE initially with the ability to seamlessly grow capacity and scale to higher speeds in the future.

Commenting on this partnership, Manuel Ortiz Fernandez, Senior Vice President of EMEA Webscale business at Nokia, said, "We are pleased LINX has chosen Nokia's market-leading 400GE IP routing technology to help ensure its infrastructure is as up to date as possible and that it remains at the forefront of the IXP industry.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

