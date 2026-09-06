Epic Test Series: South Africa Triumphs Again in Rugby's Greatest Rivalry

In a thrilling encounter at Soccer City, South Africa edged New Zealand by 29-24 to take a 2-1 lead in what has been coined as “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry.” The hard-fought victory further cements the Springboks' dominance, yet coach Rassie Erasmus emphasized the close margin between the top-ranked teams.

The encounter, which was part of a four-match series, witnessed fierce battles and intense moments that kept Rugby fans on the edge of their seats. South Africa’s forward power proved decisive again, yet the team managed barely to fend off the relentless New Zealand side.

Rassie Erasmus noted the absence of star player Cheslin Kolbe due to injury for the upcoming match in Baltimore, characterizing the series as a blend of Bok strength against New Zealand’s pace and agility. Both teams stand prepared for another gripping showdown next weekend.