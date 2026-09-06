Isar Aerospace: Pioneering Europe's Path to Orbit

German startup Isar Aerospace has initiated a promising venture by launching a space rocket from a site in Arctic Norway. The launch aligns with Europe's ambitions to spearhead satellite flights from its own ground.

The Spectrum rocket, uncrewed during this mission, embarked on what could be a groundbreaking achievement for the continent. The primary objective is to make history by performing the first orbital flight that originates from European soil.

It remains to be confirmed whether the Spectrum will fully realize Isar's ambitions. Yet, this launch marks a considerable milestone in Europe's quest to establish itself in the realm of space exploration.