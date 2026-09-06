Upsets and Triumphs: Thrilling Action from Day 7 at the U.S. Open

The seventh day of the U.S. Open offered thrilling moments of intense competition and unexpected outcomes in New York City. Alexander Blockx, the 28th seed from Belgium, delivered a stunning performance against Italian fifth seed Flavio Cobolli, securing his spot in the fourth round.

In another dramatic match, Argentine Francisco Cerundolo rose from a two-set deficit to defeat American ninth seed Taylor Fritz, advancing to the next stage of the tournament. Meanwhile, Mirra Andreeva, the reigning French Open champion, showcased her tenacity by defeating Czech rival Nikola Bartunkova, thus marking her debut in the U.S. Open's fourth round.

Despite high expectations, American talent Amanda Anisimova fell to Austra's Anastasia Potapova. The day was filled with emotional highs and lows as top players battled fiercely for a place in the tournament's last rounds, creating a spectacle for tennis fans worldwide.