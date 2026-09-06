Upsets and Triumphs: Thrilling Action from Day 7 at the U.S. Open

Day 7 of the U.S. Open delivered exhilarating tennis action. Belgian Alexander Blockx upset Italy's Flavio Cobolli to reach the fourth round. Francisco Cerundolo defeated Taylor Fritz after a comeback, while Mirra Andreeva advanced impressively. The day witnessed unexpected exits of Amanda Anisimova and Taylor Fritz, among other exciting matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 01:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 01:35 IST
Upsets and Triumphs: Thrilling Action from Day 7 at the U.S. Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The seventh day of the U.S. Open offered thrilling moments of intense competition and unexpected outcomes in New York City. Alexander Blockx, the 28th seed from Belgium, delivered a stunning performance against Italian fifth seed Flavio Cobolli, securing his spot in the fourth round.

In another dramatic match, Argentine Francisco Cerundolo rose from a two-set deficit to defeat American ninth seed Taylor Fritz, advancing to the next stage of the tournament. Meanwhile, Mirra Andreeva, the reigning French Open champion, showcased her tenacity by defeating Czech rival Nikola Bartunkova, thus marking her debut in the U.S. Open's fourth round.

Despite high expectations, American talent Amanda Anisimova fell to Austra's Anastasia Potapova. The day was filled with emotional highs and lows as top players battled fiercely for a place in the tournament's last rounds, creating a spectacle for tennis fans worldwide.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
2
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

Global
3
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Global
4
US judge again blocks Postal Service's mail-in voting restrictions

US judge again blocks Postal Service's mail-in voting restrictions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

Bioenergy Can Support Decarbonisation, but Its Economics Are Getting Tougher

The Hidden Trade-Off of AI in Higher Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026